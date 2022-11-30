Snack Vs. Chef 2022 (season 1) winner: Who took home $50,000 cash prize in the Netflix show?

Netflix's latest reality TV culinary series, Snack Vs. Chef 2022 aired eight bingeworthy episodes on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The show, hosted by comedians Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu, features 12 talented chefs who competed against each other to create the best snacks and replicating some of the classics. While some contestants failed to make it past the first round, a few made it until the end and gave their all to win the $50,000 cash prize.

The finale episode of Snack Vs. Chef saw two finalists, Lauryn Bodden and Sandy Dee Hall, compete against each other to create their version of a snack from the future. While both presented incredible dishes mixed with their culinary skills and experience, as well as mammoth creativity, Lauryn beat her fellow competitor and took home the grand cash prize and the coveted title.

The official synopsis of Snack vs. Chef, as given by Netflix, reads:

"Hosted by comedians Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu, this new food competition sees 12 chefs go head-to-head in the ultimate snack showdown. Not only must they recreate some of the world’s most iconic snacks, they’ll also be challenged to invent their own original snacks inspired by beloved classics. Only one will prevail and claim the $50,000 prize."

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from the season finale of Snack Vs. Chef.

Snack Vs. Chef contestant Lauryn Bodden wins the competition

In the finale episode of Snack Vs. Chef, finalists Lauryn Bodden and Sandy Dee Hall had to compete in the most difficult challenge of the competition. As they prepared themselves for what lay ahead, they were given some much-needed support and cheer from their fellow castmates and former competitiors, who joined the two for the finale.

Ahead of the challenge, co-host Hari Kondabolu announced that one of the finalists "will enter the kitchen today a mere snack-making mortal and exit a snack deity." He further explained that the challenge was to make something that would instantly take the hosts and judges to the "future of snacks," by creating "the next big thing."

Snack Vs. Chef judge Ali Bouzari explained that the finalists had to create a snack inspired by whatever they had learnt throughout the competition and use it to hone in their own magical element in the snack. The judge also stated that they, however, had the liberty to make their own snack.

Adding to this, judge Helen Park said:

"You wanna think about balancing new with familiar, and ultimately creating an amazing snack in concept and execution that makes you wonder how you ever lived without it."

The Snack Vs. Chef contestants had four hours to create the "ultimate snack of the future," and they had to bring in their best skills to impress judges and win the competition. While Lauryn decided to make cavatelli amatriciana (a kind of pasta) in snack-sized form, Sandy decided to make a snack that was innovative and create a healty version of chips and popcorn.

Lauryn brought her version of a pasta snack called "Pastables" and gained great feedback from the judges. They complimented her on the flavor profile and the presence of an animal flavor in terms of bacon that has a lightness and savory aspects that they felt were necessary in revolutionizing the snacking industry.

Francis brought carrot-ginger-maple popcorn with upcylced and sustainable ingredients to the Snack Vs. Chef judges. The experts felt that it served the purpose of a savory snack in that it leaves and resets for people to dive into the next bite. They also complimented the flavor profile and clever use of the pulp.

By the end of the episode, the judges felt that Sandy's popcorn didn't shout enough with respect to the other popcorn flavors available in the market, but felt that his mentality was needed in the snack world. Lauryn impressed them by making a mobile bowl of pasta that was crunchy and chewy at the same time.

Lauryn ultimately defeated Sandy and went on to win Snack Vs. Chef and the grand cash prize of $50,000.

Other participants who competed on the show include Hari Cameron, Luna Contreras, Clara Park, Christian Gill, Danny Kievit, Scottish Francis, Ali Manning, Lauren Jude, Kristopher Edelen, and Kevin Gregory.

All the episodes of Snack Vs. Chef are currently streaming on Netflix.

