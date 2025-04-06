Hostess to launch new Twinkies Candy Bar: All you need to know

Hostess is set to launch a new Twinkies product, transforming its traditional cake offering into a candy bar.

Twinkies have long been one of the most popular sweet snacks in the United States. It is known for its traditional sweet flavors with the texture of a sponge cake with a creamy filling. However, it appears that the brand is introducing a new form factor for the delicious treat.

While Twinkies have traversed the candy section before with different collaborations, this will be a new product altogether. So, let's check it out.

Hostess Twinkies' Candy Bar explored

As per some shoppers on Reddit and Instagram, a new Twinkies candy bar is set to launch in the United States. Some users spotted the new treat at Family Dollar and posted it online.

While there has been no official announcement regarding the new items, it appears they may be rolling out soon. The candy bars are expected to come in 2.10oz or 60g packs and feature a white shell with a soft, creamy filling.

While the flavor profile of this is unspecified, one could assume it would replicate the original flavors. The original Twinkies feature a golden sponge cake filled with a creamy filling with notes of vanilla.

As per Instagram user Snack Betch, the candy bars aren't the only new offering. Hostess is also reportedly converting its beloved cake snack into mini candy pieces. These treats feature a candy shell with a creamy filling.

The official release date remains unknown. Moreover, it is unclear if it will be a permanent addition or a limited-time offering.

Hostess recently launched 2 new products

Earlier this year, the brand launched two new products—Donettes Apple Cinnamon Fritter Rings and Cupcake Minis. Both products are available this spring at major retail stores and online.

Donettes Apple Cinnamon Fritter Rings

These are an addition to HoneyBun Donettes, which were launched in February 2024. The product features soft, fluffy mini doughnuts in a unique bubble design. The apple cinnamon fritter flavor has real apple pieces, is infused with cinnamon, and is covered in a sweet glaze.

Introducing the product, Hostess' Senior Brand Manager, Becky Yadav, said (via Southern Living):

"As leaders in snacking innovation, we speak to everyone's snack cravings and bringing joy to everyday moments, and our Donettes Fritter Rings do just that. With their fun, pull-apart shape and comforting apple cinnamon flavor, these fritter-inspired donuts are the ultimate snackable delight."

Cupcake Minis

These bite-sized fluffy cupcakes feature a soft chocolate cake filled with a delicious creamy filling and topped with a chocolate frosting and Hostess' cupcake squiggle.

Aundrea Graver, the brand's director of Brand Marketing, said:

“We craft all of our products with people's busy lives in mind which is why we've made the #1 cupcake mini, increasing its portability. From car to pantry, Hostess Cupcakes Minis offer a perfectly sized snack for whenever a sweet craving hits.”

The apple cinnamon fritter ring Donettes come in a pack of six individually-wrapped Donettes. Meanwhile, the Cupcake Minis come in two variants—a three-cupcake pouch and a pack of six pouches with two cupcakes each.

