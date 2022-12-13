How did Angelo Badalamenti die? Twin Peaks theme composer passes away at 85

Well-known music composer Angelo Badalamenti recently passed away on Sunday, December 11, aged 85. He is known for his work on various films and TV shows like Law and Disorder, Tough Guys Don’t Dance, Wild at Heart, Lost Highway, Stalingrad, Twin Peaks, and more.

Angelo’s nephew paid tribute to him on social media by posting a picture and praising his work, writing:

“A true musical and artistic inspiration for me and countless others. Stayed true to his roots and family, never leaving North Jersey for LA. Not to mention the casual but mind blowing true stories from his life he never ran out of. He will truly be missed by many.”

At the time of his death, Angelo was at his residence in Lincoln Park, New Jersey, where he passed away from natural causes. The composer was surrounded by his family members at the time.

Angelo Badalamenti composed the soundtrack of several films and TV shows

Born on March 22, 1937, Angelo Badalamenti became a piano expert at a very young age. He played on various occasions and finished his graduation from the Manhattan School of Music.

Angelo Badalamenti was known for his collaborations with David Lynch (Image via Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

After starting his career in the industry, he was hired as a music composer for David Lynch's 1986 mystery thriller film, Blue Velvet. The soundtrack received a decent response and was included in the list of the 100 Greatest Film Soundtracks by Entertainment Weekly.

Angelo once again joined hands with David on the ABC drama series Twin Peaks and was praised for his work on the theme song, later becoming the recipient of a Grammy Award for 'Best Pop Instrumental Performance' for his work.

Speaking about his experience on working with the music composer, David had previously stated that they used to discuss a particular scene and then work on the music for the same. The director further revealed that they created a few things on the piano by themselves and Angelo was the reason he got to understand a lot of things about music.

Apart from Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks, Angelo worked on several other projects like A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, Wild at Heart, The Straight Story, Naked in New York, The Wicker Man, Secretary, Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist, The Edge of Love, and more.

Angelo Badalamenti was known for his collaborations on songs with different artists. He also worked on various albums like The In Sound from Way Out!, A Secret Life, Sound of White Noise, and others.

The late music composer was the recipient of many accolades, including a Grammy Award and a Saturn Award. He received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the World Soundtrack Awards in 2008.

Angelo Badalamenti is survived by his wife Lonny and their two kids. The duo have been married since 1968.

Poll : 0 votes