How did Bernard Shaw die? Tributes pour in as influential CNN anchor passes away at 82

Well-known CNN anchor Bernard Shaw recently passed away at 82. His family announced the news on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in the morning. Chris Licht, Chairman, and CEO of CNN paid tribute to Shaw, writing:

“CNN’s beloved anchor and colleague, Bernard Shaw, passed away yesterday at the age of 82. Bernie was a CNN original and was our Washington Anchor when we launched on June 1st, 1980.”

Jake Tapper @jaketapper RIP CNN anchor and icon Bernard Shaw, who died yesterday at age 82, per his family.



Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and former colleagues.



May his memory be a blessing. RIP CNN anchor and icon Bernard Shaw, who died yesterday at age 82, per his family. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and former colleagues. May his memory be a blessing. https://t.co/3Xh27a0ucH

Shaw was CNN's lead anchor for 20 years, covering presidential elections as well as the First Gulf War live from Baghdad in 1991, according to Licht. He also stated that Shaw remained a close member of CNN, providing context for the historic events.

Shaw's funeral will be limited to family and invited guests. The family has asked that donations be made to the University of Chicago's Bernard Shaw Scholarship Fund.

Bernard Shaw’s cause of death and career explored

CNN has described Bernard Shaw's death as a significant loss. Shaw died of pneumonia unrelated to Covid-19, according to his family.

Shaw was hospitalised at the time of his death, but no information is available about when he was admitted. His family has requested privacy for the time being, and more information is expected to be released soon.

Looking at Shaw's illustrious career

Bernard, who was born on May 22, 1940, attended the University of Illinois at Chicago from 1963 to 1968. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and worked as a Message Center specialist at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

Shaw began his career as a reporter and anchor at WNUS in 1964, and later joined the Westinghouse Broadcasting Company in Chicago. He quickly became a White House correspondent and worked for CBS News' Washington Bureau from 1971 to 1977.

Bernard Shaw was popular for his appearance on CNN (Image via Douglas Kirkland/Getty Images)

Shaw joined ABC News in 1977 as a Latin American correspondent and rose through the ranks to become bureau chief and then Capitol Hill Senior Correspondent. He joined CNN in 1980 as a co-anchor of the PrimeNews broadcast. In 1981, he covered the assassination attempt on US President Ronald Reagan, which helped CNN establish itself as a reliable broadcast news source.

In 1991, he was recognised for reporting on the Gulf War from Baghdad's Al-Rashid Hotel with CNN correspondents John Holliman and Peter Arnett. He moderated a presidential debate between Dick Cheney and Joe Lieberman in October 2000.

Bernard was the co-anchor of the CNN political talk show, Inside Politics, in 1991. Despite retiring in 2001, he occasionally appeared on the channel and co-anchored Judy Woodruff's final broadcast in 2005.

Netizens pay him tribute on Twitter

Bernard Shaw became a familiar name for being the best journalist and anchor on CNN. People expressed their grief on Twitter after learning of his death.

John King @JohnKingCNN We have lost a CNN original. A trailblazer and legend, a man of profound talent and endless grace. Soft spoken yet booming voice. A role model and example and mentor to so so many. #RIP Bernard Shaw. We have lost a CNN original. A trailblazer and legend, a man of profound talent and endless grace. Soft spoken yet booming voice. A role model and example and mentor to so so many. #RIP Bernard Shaw.

Eric Cohen @ebcinpa RIP Bernard Shaw. A true pro from back when CNN actually reported the news. RIP Bernard Shaw. A true pro from back when CNN actually reported the news. https://t.co/hqxObUWbFu

⭐️ with a Y ⭐️ ☮️ @wyntermitchell Anyway…journalists and anchors were my heroes growing up. This is who I wanted to be like when I grew up. RIP Bernard Shaw. Anyway…journalists and anchors were my heroes growing up. This is who I wanted to be like when I grew up. RIP Bernard Shaw. https://t.co/OvIKkZjfv8

AprilDRyan @AprilDRyan Sad news to hear Bernard Shaw has passed! It was so wonderful to see him listen to jazz around DC after his @CNN show. RIP Sir! Sad news to hear Bernard Shaw has passed! It was so wonderful to see him listen to jazz around DC after his @CNN show. RIP Sir! https://t.co/rGSBrHBmxD

Tom Harrington @cbctom “The skies over Baghdad have been illuminated.”



RIP Bernard Shaw, cornerstone of the original CNN. “The skies over Baghdad have been illuminated.”RIP Bernard Shaw, cornerstone of the original CNN. https://t.co/F86aUYyqzE

John Anthony🐶🐈🐢🐹🇺🇸🇩🇪🇭🇺 @JohnAnthony1963

He was 82 Bernard Shaw - RIPHe was 82 Bernard Shaw - RIP 🙏He was 82 https://t.co/BU7tSlYqYL

Torraine Walker @TorraineWalker RIP Bernard Shaw. One of the greats of broadcast journalism. RIP Bernard Shaw. One of the greats of broadcast journalism.

Niecy @NycLadi 🏿#TheView We must also honor the life of Mr Bernard Shaw. The face of CNN. Such a trailblazer the first anchor for CNN and he is a black man. We will miss him and we want to thank him and his family and CNN for bringing him into our lives. Rip We must also honor the life of Mr Bernard Shaw. The face of CNN. Such a trailblazer the first anchor for CNN and he is a black man. We will miss him and we want to thank him and his family and CNN for bringing him into our lives. Rip 🙏🏿#TheView

oseni rufai @ruffydfire RIP Bernard Shaw,A good journalist. RIP Bernard Shaw,A good journalist.

Chuck Garfien @ChuckGarfien



He was a down-to-earth Chicagoan, always there to answer my questions.



He anchored with class and integrity. RIP. Back in college, I spent a semester interning at ⁦ @CNN ⁩ in Washington. On the first day, I found myself operating the teleprompter for Bernard Shaw.He was a down-to-earth Chicagoan, always there to answer my questions.He anchored with class and integrity. RIP. Back in college, I spent a semester interning at ⁦@CNN⁩ in Washington. On the first day, I found myself operating the teleprompter for Bernard Shaw. He was a down-to-earth Chicagoan, always there to answer my questions. He anchored with class and integrity. RIP. https://t.co/GTfjD7WtiP

Shaw is survived by his wife Linda Allston, as well as their children Amar Edgar and Anil Louise.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal