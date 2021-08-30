What is Tony Dow's net worth? "Leave It to Beaver" star's fortune explored as he is hospitalized due to pneumonia

On August 24, Tony Dow, best known for playing Wally Cleaver in the late 1950s and early 1960s hit sitcom Leave It to Beaver, was hospitalized due to pneumonia. His wife, Lauren Dow, told TMZ that the star had to spend over 24 hours in the hospital's emergency room, as no beds were available for non-COVID patients.

She added that Tony Dow did not contract COVID and was tested five times in the hospital, all of which came back negative. According to what TMZ learned from Lauren, her husband is currently under treatment and will get discharged within a week.

Tony Dow and Jerry Mathers, who played Wally's brother Theodore Cleaver in the hit sitcom, were supposed to be featured at Colorado Comic-Con on Friday (August 28).

What is Tony Dow's net worth?

The 76-year old is reported by CelebrityNetWorth to be worth around $4 million. After Leave It to Beaver, Tony Dow appeared on other television shows, including Mr. Novak (1963 - 1965) and Never Too Young (1965-1966).

The veteran actor also appeared as a guest star on shows like My Three Sons and Dr. Kildare. In the early to mid-1970s, Tony Dow also starred in several TV movies like A Great American Tragedy (1972) and Death Scream (1975).

According to TVLand, in the 1970s, Tony Dow accepted acting roles while working in the construction industry and simultaneously studied journalism and filmmaking. Furthermore, it has also been reported that in the late 1960s, the star took a brief hiatus from acting and served in the National Guard.

Dow's other ventures

Tony Dow also forayed into directing in 1989 with The New Lassie. This was followed by episodes of Get a Life (1989-1990), Harry and the Hendersons (1991-1992), Coach (1990-1997), Babylon 5 (1997-1998), Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show (1997-1998), and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1999).

The actor and director also has experience with visual effects supervision in projects like Babylon 5 and Doctor Who in 1996.

In recent years, Tony Dow became a sculptor whose work was showcased in the Carrousel du Louvre at an art exhibition in Paris, France. As an actor, Tony has around 39 acting credits.

Also read: "Will have to learn to live again" - YouTuber Bhuvan Bam loses his parents to COVID-19

Edited by Ravi Iyer