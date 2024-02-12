How did Carl Weathers die? Cause of death revealed as Rocky actor dies at 76

Legendary actor Carl Weathers died from complications of heart disease, a condition he had been struggling with for an extended period, as stated in the death certificate of the late actor. The iconic actor who portrayed Apollo Creed in the Rocky films had worked in the entertainment industry for 51 years.

According to The Blast, Weathers was at his residence in Venice, California, when he passed away at 12:18 a.m. on February 2. He was divorced and his son, Matthew Weathers, was the one who notified authorities of his demise.

Carl Weathers' cause of death revealed

The death certificate listed atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease as the actor's cause of death, arteriosclerosis occurs when the arteries carrying oxygen and nutrients from the heart to the rest of the body become thick and stiff, to the point of limiting blood flow to the organs and tissues.

The buildup of fats, cholesterol, and other substances in and on the artery walls, called plaque, also causes them to narrow, blocking blood flow. If the plaque bursts, it leads to a blood clot. According to the document, Weathers endured years of heart disease and his death was natural.

A statement was issued by his family:

"On Thursday, February 1, 2024, he passed away peacefully while sleeping. Our hearts are profoundly grieved to inform you of Carl Weathers's passing. was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

Following the news, fans —including celebrities—were immersed in grief and paid their tributes to the veteran actor.

Carl Weathers' Acting Career

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 14, 1948, Weathers was an NFL player in the early 1970s who then pursued a successful acting career spanning over four decades.

Throughout his 51-year tenure in the screen industry, the actor has garnered recognition by featuring in more than 75 films and television series. Before his breakthrough role as Apollo Creed in Rocky, he had acted in crime dramas. He proceeded to portray the same character in the films Rocky II (1979) and Rocky III (1982).

Later, he transitioned to television productions and appeared in the popular Disney+ hit Star Wars franchise series The Mandalorian. This performance earned him a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for the Primetime Emmy Award. In addition, he had a voice part in Toy Story 4.

Before his demise, Weathers had filmed a commercial set to appear in a forthcoming Super Bowl, scheduled to air on February 11, 2024. He had been associated with the online sports-betting company FanDuel and its Super Bowl work for several years.

