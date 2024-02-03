20-year veteran pays heartwarming tribute to Carl Weathers

Current WWE Superstar with almost two decades of experience recently honored the legacy of acting legend Carl Weathers, who brought to life one of cinema's most iconic boxing characters.

Weathers, best known for playing the iconic boxing rival Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" movies, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles on February 1st, 2024. He was 76 years old.

The legendary actor's portrayal of Creed inspired a generation of athletes, and one of them is current WWE Superstar Xavier Woods. Woods took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that he struggled to find his wrestling persona when he started in 2004. The 37-year-old star found inspiration in his favorite character, Apollo Creeds, played by Carl Weathers.

The New Day member wanted to express his gratitude to the 76-year-old legendary actor for the lasting impact he had on his career.

"When I started wrestling in 2004 I had no idea what or who I wanted to be. It wasnt long before my favorite character, Apollo Creed, became my inspiration. For the past 20 years I've drawn on Carl Weathers for that inspiration and I just wanted to say thank you. Rest well #Rip," Woods wrote.

Check out the WWE Superstar's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE champion's brother also paid homage to Carl Weathers

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul's brother, Jake Paul, was saddened by the passing away of Weathers. Unlike The Maverick, his brother is a full-time boxer and looked up to the 76-year-old legendary actor as a true inspiration in his boxing career.

Paul paid tribute to Weathers, saying the iconic Rocky Balboa just wouldn't be the same without his rival-turned-buddy Apollo Creed.

"There would be no Rocky Balboa without Apollo Creed. Rest in peace Mr. Weathers," he wrote.

Check out Jake Paul's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Recently, Randy Orton stated he wants to team up with Puerto Rican rapper Eladio Carrión and face the Paul Brothers in a potential WrestleMania showdown. Jake Paul has made a few appearances in WWE alongside his brother but hasn't signed a full-time contract with the Stamford-based promotion.

What did you think of Xavier Woods' heartfelt tribute to Carl Weathers? Sound off in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.