Randy Orton wants to team up with popular 29-year-old personality and face the Paul Brothers at WWE WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Randy Orton candidly mentioned he wants to join forces with a 29-year-old non-wrestling personality only to lock horns with Logan Paul and Jake Paul in a potential WrestleMania showdown.

Outside of the squared circle, The Viper has been making rounds on the internet since he was featured in the latest music video by the Puerto Rican rapper Eladio Carrión.

The 14-time World Champion appeared in Carrión's track RKO in the video's closing moments and also delivered his iconic finisher on a paparazzi. The WWE Universe witnessed the bond between the two men as the 29-year-old rapper kicked off this week's Friday Night SmackDown and introduced Orton to the Miami crowd.

On SmackDown Exclusive, Cathy Kelley interviewed Randy Orton and Eladio Carrión as the two men spoke about how the official RKO track came along.

The 29-year-old personality hoped that it wasn't the last time he was in a WWE ring as The Viper requested a tag team match with Carrión against the current United States Champion and his brother, Jake Paul at The Showcase of the Immortals someday.

"Maybe you and me versus, like Logan (Paul) and Jake Paul at WrestleMania or some s**t like that," Orton said. [3:31 - 3:37]

AJ Styles took out Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown

In the opening segment of this week's SmackDown, the 14-time World Champion sent a warning to The Bloodline members ahead of tonight's Royal Rumble.

However, Orton's promo was cut short by AJ Styles and the two men went back and forth on the microphone until LA Knight appeared. However, after an intense promo involving Roman Reigns' upcoming opponent, The Phenomenal One delivered a Pele kick to the head of Randy Orton.

The Megastar escaped the ring before things got physical since he was scheduled for a match against Solo Sikoa. The Knight vs. Sikoa main event saw Styles interfering to cause a DQ.

The Viper put an end to the chaos on the blue brand by taking every WWE Superstar out until LA Knight delivered a BFT to the star. Fans are excited to see who would emerge victorious in the Fatal Four-Way match on Saturday night.

