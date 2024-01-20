Triple H sends a message after Randy Orton features in a stunning music video

Randy Orton recently returned to WWE after a lengthy layoff. Triple H would be delighted at the prospect of the Apex Predator being back in time for WrestleMania 40. The Game had something to say about the latter's appearance in Eladio Carrión's RKO music video.

Puerto Rican music star Eladio Carrión recently released a new music video. The video was for a new song ‘RKO’, featuring 14-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton. The Viper appeared near the end of the video when he hit is iconic finisher on someone who seemed to be a paparazzi member.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to Twitter/X to comment on this crossover.

".@eladiocarry_on and @RandyOrton hit this one out of the park. Get ready to have “RKO” on repeat all weekend… @sanbenito" - Triple H tweeted.

Randy Orton returned to in-ring action on November 25 at Survivor Series: WarGames. He returned as the fifth member of Cody Rhodes' team alongside Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. His comeback was announced in advance on the November 20 episode of RAW.

Randy Orton praised fellow WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio

Randy Orton has locked horns with the Judgment Day on a number of occasions since his return to WWE.

Despite the issues, he praised Dominik Mysterio when he appeared on WWE's The Bump. The legend claimed that Dominik has a great future in the business.

"That kid [Dominik Mysterio] has got a hell of a future in store. We haven't even seen anything from him yet, and he has already done so much. The reaction he gets from the people. I have been able to work with him on some live events recently. And the kid's good. He is good. So, yeah, he has got future by the balls, let's say." [From 39:06 to 39:27]

The Ohio Valley Wrestling graduate defeated Dominik Mysterio in a singles match on an episode of RAW in November. That is their only televised singles match yet.

