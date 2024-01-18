Randy Orton gives honest opinion about Judgment Day member

WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently shared his honest opinion about a member of The Judgment Day. The name in question is Dominik Mysterio.

The 26-year-old superstar is an integral part of the RAW roster. The Judgment Day member is currently one of the most hated heel characters in the world of professional wrestling. In addition to his character work, 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio has improved his in-ring work drastically.

The former NXT North American Champion was Randy Orton's first opponent in a singles match after the latter returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Viper was out of action for over 18 months due to a back injury. The two superstars locked horns on an episode of Monday Night RAW, which saw the 14-time World Champion defeat Mysterio in a highly entertaining bout.

The Apex Predator recently made an appearance on WWE's The Bump and talked about several things, including his return to the company, rivalry with John Cena, the rise of LA Knight, and more. The Viper also shared an honest opinion about several names brought up by the host, Kayla Braxton.

When asked about Mysterio, Orton praised him while claiming that the former Tag Team Champion has a bright future in front of him:

"That kid [Dominik Mysterio] has got a hell of a future in store. We haven't even seen anything from him yet, and he has already done so much. The reaction he gets from the people. I have been able to work with him on some live events recently. And the kid's good. He is good. So, yeah, he has got future by the balls, let's say." [From 39:06 to 39:27]

You can watch the entire video below:

Randy Orton to be part of a championship match at Royal Rumble

Randy Orton is scheduled to participate in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against AJ Styles, LA Knight, and the champion, Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble.

On the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown, Styles, Orton, and LA Knight locked horns in a Triple Threat Match to earn an opportunity to dethrone The Tribal Chief at the upcoming premium live event. The match, however, ended in a no contest after The Bloodline attacked all three superstars.

WWE Smackdown Manager Nick Aldis was quick to step up to the heel faction by announcing the Fatal Four-Way Match for Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see which superstar leaves the Premium Live Event with championship gold.

