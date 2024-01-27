Randy Orton taken out by wrestling legend on SmackDown before Royal Rumble 2024

SmackDown this week kicked off with artist Eladio Carrion introducing Randy Orton. In his promo hyping up the Fatal-4-Way match at tomorrow's Royal Rumble, Orton found himself getting attacked by a legend and an old WrestleMania opponent of his.

On SmackDown this week, Randy Orton cut a promo vowing to win the 15th World Championship of his career. The crowd seemed to be fully behind him, even when wrestling legend AJ Styles came out to go back and forth with him on the mic. Even LA Knight made an appearance.

After a tense promo involving all three men, Randy Orton would end up eating a Pele kick to the head, courtesy of The Phenomenal One:

Expand Tweet

LA Knight managed to get out of the ring unscathed, and AJ Styles seemed a lot more bitter, especially towards Knight, as he got Styles' opportunity to face Roman Reigns.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out in the 2024 Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns will be expected to retain the Undisputed Universal Championship, but he has yet to defend the title in a Fatal-4-Way match.

Expand Tweet

After the segment, Jimmy Uso approached AJ Styles to take LA Knight out, while The OC asked him what was happening, and he gave them the cold shoulder again.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.