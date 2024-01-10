How did Carmen Electra get her name? Actress files to legally change her iconic name 

American actress Tara Leigh Patrick, who goes by her stage name Carmen Electra has filed legal documents to change her birthname. The 51-year-old Baywatch star got her iconic stage name from the musical legend Prince.

The backstory of Carmen’s name goes back to the 1990s. Before making her name in the Hollywood industry as a renowned actress, she wanted to become a singer and a dancer. In 1990, she started out on her professional dancing career under her birth name, Tara Patrick.

Actress Carmen Electra has filed legal paperwork seeking to change her birth name. (Image via X/@bintanonews)

Carmen moved to Minnesota’s Minneapolis a year later, which was life-changing for her as she crossed paths with Prince. The actress got her new name, which she came to be known by over the years.

The TMZ-obtained court documents suggested Carmen Electra filed the petition to change her name on December 29, 2023. The reason behind Carmen Electra’s decision to solidify her stage name is unknown. It is also not clear whether or not her paperwork has been approved yet.

The actress likely wanted to begin her journey of 2024 with her stage name as her permanent identity in government and other official documents.

Carmen Electra spoke about how she got her stage name

In an interview with The Yo Show, Carmen Electra shared she went to an audition for an all-girl musical group that Prince was putting together. The musical prodigy soon signed her up under his label, Paisley Park. Carmen said once she danced for him, Prince said:

“You look like Electra. That should be your name.”

Carmen referred to the Marvel Comics superhero Elektra and said the name Electra had a similar ring to it, due to its pronunciation being the same. She added:

“So I was hesitant, but it just sorta grew on me, and that’s it. I’m Electra now.”

Tara Patrick received her new first name Carmen from a song. She told OWN about receiving a call from Prince, where he told the actress she should be her own artist and not a backup for anyone else. He told her he would write her a song, and she could record it if she liked it. The following day, Tara heard the song which was titled “Carmen on Top.” She said:

“My name’s Tara, so I was confused. I loved the song. I loved it, but he said, ‘Mmm-mmm. You’re not a Tara. You’re not a Tara. You’re a Carmen.’ And I went, ‘Okay, I can get into this.’”

A lot of celebrities assume stage names that are more aligned with their artistic personalities. For example, Elton John, whose birth name is Reginald Kenneth Dwight, got his professional name by combining saxophonist Elton Dean’s name and vocalist Long John Baldry’s middle name.

Lana Del Rey, who was birth Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, got her stage name from American actress Julia Jean "Lana" Turner and the classic Ford Del Rey sedan.