How did Catherine Cyran die? Cause of death explored as Emmy nominated director passes away at 59

American director Catherine Cyran, best known for directing the Prince & Me series, passed away at the age of 59.

A representative confirmed the news of her death to The Hollywood Reporter stating that she died in Vancouver, British Columbia, on December 24, 2022, after battling cancer.

Before she began her career as a director in the 1990s, Catherine Cyran was an acclaimed screenwriter and worked on films like A Cry in the Wild and Slumber Party Massacre III.

In 1993, she directed her first film, White Wolves: A Cry in the Wild II, which bagged an Emmy nomination and made her a prominent director.

Catherine Cyran's last project released in November 2022

Catherine Cyran was a native of Brooklyn, New York. According to her website, she graduated from the prestigious Harvard University before shifting to London, United Kingdom, to work for the Royal Shakespeare Company as a management consultant.

Upon her return to the United States, she served as a campaign strategist and issues adviser for various state and federal election campaigns in Massachusetts. After graduating from Stanford Business School, she relocated to Los Angeles to pursue a career in filmmaking.

Cyran began working under Roger Corman, the "trailblazer in the world of independent film." She wrote and produced films like Bloodfist II, A Cry in the Wild, and Slumber Party Massacre III.

After bagging her first Emmy nomination for White Wolves: A Cry in the Wild II, Catherine Cyran went on to direct several movies including Dance Waters, True Heart, Sawbones, Christmas Do-Over, A Christmas Duet, Hostile Intentions, Matchmaker Mysteries, The Prince & Me: The Elephant Adventure, A Christmas Duet, Christmas with the Darlings, and more.

She also directed several holiday films for Hallmark, one of them being November 2022's Our Italian Christmas Memories, and wrote and co-wrote Honey 3: Dare to Dance and Werewolf: The Beast Among Us, respectively.

Aside from directing and producing, Cyran also wrote a novel titled Island of the Last Great Auk, an adaptation of her screenplay, The Last Story. The screenplay bagged an excellence in writing award at the Canadian International Film Festival in 2014.

Catherine Cyran was also a member of the Directors Guild of Canada, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and the Writers Guild of America.

In 2022, Cyran chose to take the SAT exam "for fun" and received a perfect score of 1600 at the age of 58.

Her last film, Our Italian Christmas Memories, starring Beau Bridges, debuted on Hallmark just a few weeks before she passed away.

Catherine is survived by her brother, Christopher, and her longtime boyfriend, Louis Morneau, who is also a director.

