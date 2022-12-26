What is Jordan Lutes' age? All about Demi Lovato's boyfriend as singer shares Christmas post

American singer Demi Lovato celebrated Christmas 2022 with her boyfriend, Jordan Lutes. On Sunday, December 25, the 30-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share two pictures with Lutes where the duo can be seen standing at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

The first picture shows Lovato and 25-year-old Jordan embracing a kiss, while the other picture shows them hugging and posing for the camera. Both Demi Lovato and Lutes can be seen dressed in all-black while standing in front of Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty castle.

Demi Lovato's boyfriend is an independent musician

Born on March 28, 1997, Jordan Lutes is a native of Canada. He is best known for his songs like When You're Around, Backseat (Kiss Me), and Danny Phantom.

He goes by the stage name Jute$ and has 120,000 followers on his Instagram handle.

During an interview with The Nuance Magazine, Lutes revealed that he was previously signed to Capitol Records but left it to go independent. Describing his experience while working on a major label, he stated:

"You hear about labels shelving people or holding them without pushing them so often, and I can't say how grateful I am that isn't me. I had been wishing I could be indie again for a while just because I love being totally in charge of my own career, so it worked out quite nicely."

Jordan Lutes and Demi Lovato first crossed each other's paths in a recording studio where she was working on her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck. In an Instagram post, Lutes opened up about working with Lovato on her song, Substance.

"One of my fav (sic) songs I've ever worked on. When I got asked to pull up and write for this session, I remember thinking wtf am I supposed to do in a Demi Lovato session? Only to show up and realize she was making one of the hardest rock projects I've ever heard."

They sparked romance rumors after being spotted holding hands after a dinner date. The duo were photographed smiling but did not reveal the nature of their relationship at the time. It was later confirmed that they were seeing each other.

Jordan Lutes regularly shares pictures and videos with Lovato on his Instagram handle. On her 30th birthday, he shared a lengthy Instagram post where he called himself the "luckiest schmuck in the world."

"Making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere)."

Demi Lovato also shared pictures of her boyfriend on her Instagram handle and spent Thanksgiving together, where she stated she was "grateful" for her new partner.

Lovato was a child actor and first appeared as Angela in Barney & Friends from 2002 to 2004. She later rose to prominence as Mitchie Torres in Disney's 2008 film Camp Rock.

Poll : 0 votes