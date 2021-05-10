How did Corey La Barrie die? Fans remember the YouTuber who passed tragically a year ago on his 25th birthday

Ahead of late YouTuber Corey La Barrie's birth anniversary on May 10, 2021, fans have flooded social media with tributes dedicated to the star's life and career.

Ardent fans and loved ones of the late internet personality celebrated the first anniversary of his tragic passing with memorable videos from La Barrie's YouTube channel.

Corey La Barrie trends on the first death anniversary

Some followers urged others to remember him for his efforts in bringing together a community to "spread love and positivity."

The late YouTuber's fanbase has already gotten the star trending in the US, sharing their favorite TikTok videos and dubbing it with the hashtag #Coreymemorial2021.

A memorial is also taking place, but fans across social media are urging each other not to invade their family's privacy. Readers can find some of the tweets below:

Happy Birthday to my friend,

Corey LaBarrie💙



You will never be forgotten.

& you will always, always be celebrated

Til the the day we meet again. — jc (@jccaylen) May 10, 2021

This is my favorite tik tok of you Corey. You couldn’t dance but you always had fun with it. I love you Corey and this day is all about you @coreylabarrie #corey #coreymemorial2021 #COREYLABARRIE pic.twitter.com/8D1O3Jsc6M — Candace (Coreys Day) (@CandaceChurch17) May 10, 2021

happy birthday corey i love you 💙 — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) May 10, 2021

happy birthday corey💙 I love you always and forever🥺🕊 — ravel’s world✨ (@seaveyraveel) May 10, 2021

we love and miss you so much Corey💙 pic.twitter.com/YQDudOmccS — maya💙 (@knjxmaya) May 10, 2021

I love you Corey La Barrie. I'm going to wear my U R Appreciated shirt today in honour of you 💙💙 — 𝑎𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑛✞︎☯︎ (@Aidens_dead) May 10, 2021

happy birthday corey 💙💙 i hope ur partying and having the time of ur life up there pic.twitter.com/jdZpvxryCz — delaney ✰ (@bIazedream) May 10, 2021

Again it’s NOT a meet and greet!



Give the family and friends space and respect them! 💙



We love and miss you Corey! 👼🏻#COREYLABARRIE #coreymemorial2021 — S🎈 (@notetoanxiety) May 10, 2021

Happy Birthday Corey we all miss you and i hope you’re celebrating to the fullest up there while we celebrate here, you will never be under appreciated and will never be forgotten💙💙 pic.twitter.com/c2Zc9MOoyL — ♡ erika ♡ 🕊🔗 (@softseaveydani) May 10, 2021

wishing Corey’s family & friends so much peace & love everyday, but especially today 💙 — raz 🕊🖤 (@razee28) May 10, 2021

my heart is so heavy. happy birthday Corey. beautiful soul. we all miss u everyday. we all love you unconditionally. hope you are smiling at us today and everyday. i will never forget you 💙 pic.twitter.com/L7y7SEHGBu — natalie ☻ (@bbykandj) May 10, 2021

happy heavenly birthday corey 💙 you’ve brought together a family that continues to spread love and positivity & who miss you every single day. you will never be forgotten 🕊💓 pic.twitter.com/Jg9ZQqXhfP — justice (@jcsadventure) May 10, 2021

screencap from Corey La Barrie Youtube video (Image via Youtube)

In 2020, La Barrie tragically succumbed to a car crash on his 25th birthday. He was a passenger in the vehicle being driven by his friend and fellow YouTuber Daniel Silva.

Silva, a 27-year-old tattoo artist, crashed the McLaren into a tree. La Barrie was in the front seat, and the accident led to his tragic demise. In August 2020, Silva pleaded guilty and was charged with manslaughter. The YouTuber was sentenced to 364 days in jail, five years of probation, and 250 hours of community service.

Silva was released from jail in October 2020. In February, the tattoo artist/YouTuber uploaded a video titled "I Love You, Corey." In it, he claims that he was "being forced to confront the fact that this accident resulted in the death of one of my best friends."

A 9:39 video shows Silva contemplating his friendship with La Barrie. The two met when Silva moved to Los Angeles. Referring to his late friend, Silva said,

"He was a loving son, brother, a person with an incredible personality, drawing people to him with his kind heart and humor. It's hard to cope with the fact that his absence will leave a void in hundreds of thousands of people's hearts, especially to the people who had the privilege to know him personally."

Silva has been facing backlash from La Barrie fans after the YouTube apology video. Comedian Elijah Daniel also hit back against the video, saying Silva does "not deserve a career or comeback."

this will be the last time i speak on daniel silva, and beyond the last time i want to ever hear his fucking name again.



let Corey rest 💙 pic.twitter.com/ozNlIpIJuz — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) February 16, 2021

On the bright side, La Barrie fans have found comfort in the legacy left behind by the YouTuber. Corey La Barrie will truly be missed.