How did Corey La Barrie die? Fans remember the YouTuber who passed tragically a year ago on his 25th birthday

Ahead of late YouTuber Corey La Barrie's birth anniversary on May 10, 2021, fans have flooded social media with tributes dedicated to the star's life and career.
Ardent fans and loved ones of the late internet personality celebrated the first anniversary of his tragic passing with memorable videos from La Barrie's YouTube channel.
Corey La Barrie trends on the first death anniversary
Some followers urged others to remember him for his efforts in bringing together a community to "spread love and positivity."
The late YouTuber's fanbase has already gotten the star trending in the US, sharing their favorite TikTok videos and dubbing it with the hashtag #Coreymemorial2021.
A memorial is also taking place, but fans across social media are urging each other not to invade their family's privacy. Readers can find some of the tweets below:
In 2020, La Barrie tragically succumbed to a car crash on his 25th birthday. He was a passenger in the vehicle being driven by his friend and fellow YouTuber Daniel Silva.
Silva, a 27-year-old tattoo artist, crashed the McLaren into a tree. La Barrie was in the front seat, and the accident led to his tragic demise. In August 2020, Silva pleaded guilty and was charged with manslaughter. The YouTuber was sentenced to 364 days in jail, five years of probation, and 250 hours of community service.
Silva was released from jail in October 2020. In February, the tattoo artist/YouTuber uploaded a video titled "I Love You, Corey." In it, he claims that he was "being forced to confront the fact that this accident resulted in the death of one of my best friends."
A 9:39 video shows Silva contemplating his friendship with La Barrie. The two met when Silva moved to Los Angeles. Referring to his late friend, Silva said,
"He was a loving son, brother, a person with an incredible personality, drawing people to him with his kind heart and humor. It's hard to cope with the fact that his absence will leave a void in hundreds of thousands of people's hearts, especially to the people who had the privilege to know him personally."
Silva has been facing backlash from La Barrie fans after the YouTube apology video. Comedian Elijah Daniel also hit back against the video, saying Silva does "not deserve a career or comeback."
On the bright side, La Barrie fans have found comfort in the legacy left behind by the YouTuber. Corey La Barrie will truly be missed.