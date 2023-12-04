“How’d they beat Netflix to this”: Internet is amused as a George Santos movie is reportedly being developed by HBO Films

HBO has recently announced that a movie based on the controversial life of George Santos is in development. As per many publications like Variety, HBO’s spokespersons confirmed that it had optioned the rights to Mark Chuisano’s book, The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing and Very American Legend of George Santos.

The production house has also given more details stating that Frank Rich will be responsible for the movie’s production, while Mike Makowsky will write the screenplay for the George Santos movie. The makers have described the movie as a “forensic and darkly comic look.”

As soon as the news about HBO developing a George Santos movie made its way on social media, netizens were amused. One social media user commented under @PopBase’s tweet about the movie and said:

Social media users share wild reactions as HBO announces a movie on the life of the former congressman. (Image via X/@PopBase)

The movie announcement comes days after U.S. Rеprеsеntativе George Santos was expelled from the House due to federal charges related to wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making false statements to Congress.

He now faces 23 federal charges from fraudulent schemes, including misusing campaign donations for personal expenses such as luxury clothing and car payments.

Social media users share wild reactions as HBO announces a movie about George Santos

According to HBO's description of the film, it is the story of a seemingly minor local race that wound up a battle for the soul of Long Island and unexpectedly carved the path for the "world’s most famous (and now disgraced) congressman."

“The Gatsby-esque journey of a man from nowhere who exploited the system, waged war on truth and swindled one of the wealthiest districts in the country to achieve his American Dream,” the description further reads.

As HBO prepares to show the rise and fall of former congressman George Santos in the form of a movie, social media users were left amused and began sharing their opinions. Here is how some people reacted as @PopBase tweeted about the movie:

Social media users share wild reactions as HBO announces a movie on the life of the former congressman. (Image via X)

HBO has not revealed more details about the movie, and its release date remains in question. Furthermore, the former congressman, Santos, has also not addressed the decision of the makers to make a movie on his life.