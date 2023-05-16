How did Deb Hope die? Illness explored as former Global BC anchor passes away at 67

Well-known journalist and anchor Deb Hope, also known as Deborra Hope, recently passed away at the age of 67. She suffered from Alzheimer's for a very long time, which eventually led to his demise. Hope was working at the popular TV station CHAN-DT since the 80s.

HGTV host Sarah Daniels paid tribute to Hope on Facebook as she called Hope a "beautiful person." She mentioned it had been a privilege to work with her as she wrote:

"Her laugh was infectious, her kindness even more so. A beautiful person gone too soon. Alzheimer's is a horrible, horrible disease. May she rest in peace, knowing that so many of us loved her. It was such an honour to have known her."

Managing director for FVN Don Lehn also expressed grief on Facebook by posting a picture and describing her as a "pro." Lehn stated:

"She was one of my inspirations to become a journalist. My condolences to her husband, Roger and her daughters Katherine and Roxanne. Rest in peace, Deb."

Deb Hope's battle with Alzheimer's over the years

Deb Hope was battling with Alzheiner's for a long time (Image via canucker101/Twitter)

Deb Hope had a successful career as a news anchor and journalist but retired at the age of 59 in 2014.

While reporting the news, she began to stumble over the words and names and often asked producers about the story or subject she was supposed to interview. The news director of Global BC, Ian Haysom noticed these changes in her and has a conversation with Hope about the same.

As per Global News, he said:

"One day, I called her in and told her I was a little worried she seemed to be making mistakes on air. I wanted to know if there was a problem, anything I could do to help."

Ian mentioned that he did not want to insult her and he once thought that she might need glasses to see the teleprompter. Ian added that Deb came to him a few days later and told him that she needs new specs following which it will be easy for her to continue working.

As per Global News, after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, she had a hard time recognizing her family members. She entered a long-term care facility after being diagnosed and remained there until her demise.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Alzheimer's is a brain disorder. It involves the brain going through certain changes leading to deposits of proteins. Alzheimer's causes the brain to shrink in size and brain cells to die. It is additionally a common cause of dementia, leading to problems in memory, thinking, behavior, and social skills.

Deb Hope worked for a few newspapers and radio shows at the beginning of her career

Deb Hope initially planned to pursue a career as a lawyer but later dropped the idea. She joined the University of British Columbia and developed an interest in journalism. She worked at the campus radio station CiTR and the newspaper The Ubyssey.

She then pursued her graduation from Carleton University in Ottawa. She later joined as a junior reporter for The Canadian Press and United Press Canada. Hope began her career with BCTV in 1981 and was a host for Early News and News Hour.

Former news director Steve Wyatt described Hope as a tough and determined journalist who always brought balance, fairness, and truth to all the stories she covered. She was also a mentor for all those who had just started their journey on BCTV and Global Studios as reporters, writers, and producers.

Deb is survived by her husband Roger Hope, two daughters Katherine and Roxanne, stepdaughter Leah, and granddaughter Veronica.

Poll : 0 votes