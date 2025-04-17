How to get a burger for $1 from Sonic? Week-long offer explored

Sonic Drive-In is introducing an exciting new offer for an entire week, starting from April 21, 2025. Customers stand a chance to get the Double Sonic Smasher burger for just $1 (plus taxes).
Sonic is aiming to provide better burgers at a good price than those currently available. It is declaring its cheeseburger the "Smashional Cheeseburger of America™.” It ensures that these burgers are fresh, delicious, and filling.
To make sure customers try this, the company has introduced multiple campaigns and a new $1 burger offer. However, it is available for a limited time only.
More about Sonic's $1 cheeseburger offer
Sonic is offering its Double Sonic Smasher burger for $1 to the first 1 million customers who order through its app between April 21 and April 27, 2025.
Introducing the offer and speaking about their desire to bring better burgers to customers, Sonic's Chief Marketing Officer, Ryan Dickerson, said (via Business Wire):
“We truly believe America deserves a better burger. Consumers are having to shell out more and more money for the same old sad, assembly line burgers that have been sitting under heat lamps, and it’s a real problem when sit-down restaurants are offering better burger deals than fast food chains."
He continued:
"We introduced the SONIC Smasher last year to give people something better, a premium cheeseburger at a fast-food price, and we’re proud of the highly positive responses we’ve had from guests since it launched.”
Customers who want to get their hands on this burger for just $1 can log in and order through the chain's app between April 21-27. If they are among the first million customers to order it, they can get it for $1 (plus taxes), along with some other rewards.
Double Sonic Smasher burger explored
This burger features two Angus beef patties that are smashed and seared to make sure they get a nice crispy edge with delicious caramelization. It is layered with two slices of American cheese, crinkle-cut pickles, diced onions, and a creamy & tangy Sonic's signature sauce, all placed between a soft and pillowy bun.
About their $1 offer and their signature burger, Ryan Dickerson said:
“Our $1 Smasher Week is the perfect opportunity to try the SONIC Smasher and experience the difference. Whether you’re already a SONIC Smasher fan who wants to get it again at an extra delicious price, or you’re a cheeseburger connoisseur who hasn’t yet tried it and needs to be convinced, the SONIC Smasher is waiting to upgrade your burger game.”
The chain has also introduced some new ad campaigns about their Smasher burger. The ad urges people to quit their regular burgers, raise their standards, and switch to better burgers.
About Sonic
The company was founded in 1953 as Top Hat Drive-in by Troy Smith in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. It started off as a root beer stand in front of a log cabin steak house, but has grown massively ever since.
The Top Hat Drive-In's name was changed to Sonic in 1959, and it was acquired by Inspire Brands in September 2018. The company is known for its burgers, sandwiches, fries, hot dogs, milkshakes, and much more. It functions in over 3400 locations in the United States.
