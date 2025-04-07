Sonic revamps its $1.99 value menu: Updated items, new releases, and more details explored

Sonic Drive-In has announced a new $1.99 value menu. Launching on March 31, 2025, the Fun.99 Menu includes upgraded Queso Wraps and sides, as well as new Jr. Chicken sandwiches and Floats.

The launch also introduces two new dipping sauces: Asian Style Sweet Chilli Sauce and Jalapeno Ranch Sauce. According to a Food and Wine report from March 31, 2025, the fast-food chain has also upgraded a few existing sauces on its menu, including BBQ Sauce, Honey Mustard, and Ranch, to pack more flavor in each dip.

Customers can try the new Fun.99 Menu at participating Sonic Drive-In locations nationwide or order via the app.

More about the new $1.99 value menu at Sonic Drive-In

The updated value menu offers a mix of new items and upgraded versions of popular menu items, all priced at $1.99 each. The Fun.99 Menu includes Queso Wraps in two flavors—Bacon Ranch Queso Wrap and Southwest Crunch Queso Wrap. The Queso wraps feature crispy, tender chicken, cheddar, bacon, and white queso, paired with ranch dressing or southwest dressing.

The menu also has two Jr. Chicken Sandwiches, available in Original and Honey Chipotle variations. The Original Jr. Chicken Sandwich is a more compact version of Sonic's classic chicken sandwich, served with lettuce and mayo on a bun—without the pickles found in the classic sandwich. The new Honey Chipotle Jr. Chicken Sandwich features crispy chicken, lettuce, and tomato topped with Sweet Honey Chipotle Aioli on a bun.

Sides on the value menu include French Toast Sticks, Small Groovy Fries, and Small Floats, which feature vanilla ice cream on fizzy soft drinks of choice.

The updated value menu also introduces two brand-new dipping sauces—Asian-style Sweet Chilli Sauce and Jalapeno Ranch Sauce. The Asian-style Sweet Chili features sesame, garlic, soy, and ginger in a sweet and spicy, slightly sticky sauce. The Jalapeno Ranch sauce is a creamy ranch featuring herbs and a bit of spicy green jalapeno.

As reported by Food and Wine on March 31, 2025, Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary and menu innovation at Sonic, spoke about the new dipping sauces:

“Our guests love customization, and the new Jalapeño Ranch and Asian-Style Sweet Chili dipping sauces let them try different flavor combinations to suit their style. Whether adding a kick to our beloved Tots by dipping them in Jalapeño Ranch or pairing our Premium Chicken Bites with Asian-Style Sweet Chili sauce for a sweet finish, fans now have even more ways to personalize and enjoy their favorite SONIC meals with our extended sauce lineup."

Other new items to explore

Sonic Drive-In has a wide range of beverages and recently added a limited-edition spring item to the Flavorista Favorites lineup—the Strawberry Mangonada Slush. Available starting March 3, 2025, on the app and at participating locations, the beverage features strawberries, sweet mangonada syrup, and Tajin Classico Chili Lime seasoning.

The limited-time Slush is available until supplies last, starting at $2.99 for a 20-oz medium-sized drink. Customers can find more information on prices, availability, and their nearest store locations via the Sonic app.

Sonic's updated value menu—the Fun.99 menu—includes a variety of items priced at $1.99 each, along with a new sandwich and new dipping sauces. It also offers vegetarian-friendly options such as Groovy Fries and French Toast Sticks, making it a suitable choice for customers observing Lent.

