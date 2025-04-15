How to get a cheeseburger at Burger King for 1 cent? Offer explored

Burger King is offering its classic cheeseburger for just one cent this week. It aims to provide a break for people from all the work on Tax Day.

Ad

April 15 is considered Tax Day as it is the final day of submission of individual income taxes in the United States. While many people file their taxes before the deadline, many wait until the final day. Regardless, it is a big day and can be stressful as well.

Hence, many food chains are offering some limited-time offers for this day, and Burger King has joined them as well.

Burger King's 1-cent cheeseburger offer explored

1-cent cheeseburger offer (Image credits: Bk.com)

Customers can get a classic cheeseburger at the popular fast-food chain for just one cent (plus taxes) on any purchase of $1 or more. This offer, however, only applies to BK's Royal Perks members.

Ad

The Royal Perks members can go on the chain's app or website and make any purchase of $1 or more and get a 1-cent cheeseburger. They can either purchase another burger or sides like onion rings or fries.

BK's cheeseburger features one flame-grilled beef patty, melted American cheese, pickles, mustard, and ketchup, all served on a sesame bun. Its price can vary depending on the region, but generally, it costs around $2.59. Hence, getting it for one cent is a great deal.

Ad

The offer will start on April 15, i.e., Tax Day, and go on until April 20, 2025. As the fast-food chain's website explains:

"All week long! Take a break from filing with a juicy, flame-grilled Cheeseburger for 1¢ with $1+ purchase. Ends 4/20. Only in the BK® App or on bk.com!"

Customers who aren't BK Royal Perks members yet can sign up on the app or the website.

Ad

Also Read: Best food deals and freebies to grab for Tax Day 2025

Other Burger King ongoing offers

The fast-food chain has multiple offers running right now. They include:

Get one Big Fish sandwich for $2 on purchase of another

Big Fish offer at BK (Image credits: BK.com)

Customers can get their second Big Fish sandwich for just $2 on a purchase of one Big Fish sandwich. This offer is valid only on the app or the website for order ahead or delivery. It is valid until April 20, 2025.

Ad

$5 and $7 Combos

Customers can get a combo with two items for $5 and three items for $7. Moreover, it's completely customizable, unlike a pre-decided meal. So, customers can choose an all-burger combo or an all sides combo as well. This is not valid on delivery, though.

Also Read: 5 best fast food pancakes to try

Burger King appoints new CMO for US & Canada

Aside from its menu and offers, the fast-food chain has also made a new addition to its corporate side. On April 14, 2025, it announced the appointment of Joel Yashinsky as its new Chief Marketing Officer for US & Canada.

Ad

BK President of US & Canada, Tom Curtis, said in a press release:

“We are thrilled to welcome Joel to the Burger King leadership team and the broader BK family. Joel joins us at an exciting time for the brand, and brings the ideal mix of strategic marketing experience, brand-building creativity, and leadership expertise to help fuel our next chapter.”

Ad

Yashinsky comes with extensive experience, having worked for around two decades with McDonald's in the past. He was most recently with Applebee's before joining Burger King. He is tasked to build on the brand's 'Reclaim the Flame' campaign.

Also Read: 5 best vegetarian fast food items to try

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More