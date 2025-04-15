How to get a cheeseburger at Burger King for 1 cent? Offer explored

Burger King is offering its classic cheeseburger for just one cent this week. It aims to provide a break for people from all the work on Tax Day.
April 15 is considered Tax Day as it is the final day of submission of individual income taxes in the United States. While many people file their taxes before the deadline, many wait until the final day. Regardless, it is a big day and can be stressful as well.
Hence, many food chains are offering some limited-time offers for this day, and Burger King has joined them as well.
Burger King's 1-cent cheeseburger offer explored
Customers can get a classic cheeseburger at the popular fast-food chain for just one cent (plus taxes) on any purchase of $1 or more. This offer, however, only applies to BK's Royal Perks members.
The Royal Perks members can go on the chain's app or website and make any purchase of $1 or more and get a 1-cent cheeseburger. They can either purchase another burger or sides like onion rings or fries.
BK's cheeseburger features one flame-grilled beef patty, melted American cheese, pickles, mustard, and ketchup, all served on a sesame bun. Its price can vary depending on the region, but generally, it costs around $2.59. Hence, getting it for one cent is a great deal.
The offer will start on April 15, i.e., Tax Day, and go on until April 20, 2025. As the fast-food chain's website explains:
"All week long! Take a break from filing with a juicy, flame-grilled Cheeseburger for 1¢ with $1+ purchase. Ends 4/20. Only in the BK® App or on bk.com!"
Customers who aren't BK Royal Perks members yet can sign up on the app or the website.
Other Burger King ongoing offers
The fast-food chain has multiple offers running right now. They include:
Get one Big Fish sandwich for $2 on purchase of another
Customers can get their second Big Fish sandwich for just $2 on a purchase of one Big Fish sandwich. This offer is valid only on the app or the website for order ahead or delivery. It is valid until April 20, 2025.
$5 and $7 Combos
Customers can get a combo with two items for $5 and three items for $7. Moreover, it's completely customizable, unlike a pre-decided meal. So, customers can choose an all-burger combo or an all sides combo as well. This is not valid on delivery, though.
Burger King appoints new CMO for US & Canada
Aside from its menu and offers, the fast-food chain has also made a new addition to its corporate side. On April 14, 2025, it announced the appointment of Joel Yashinsky as its new Chief Marketing Officer for US & Canada.
BK President of US & Canada, Tom Curtis, said in a press release:
“We are thrilled to welcome Joel to the Burger King leadership team and the broader BK family. Joel joins us at an exciting time for the brand, and brings the ideal mix of strategic marketing experience, brand-building creativity, and leadership expertise to help fuel our next chapter.”
Yashinsky comes with extensive experience, having worked for around two decades with McDonald's in the past. He was most recently with Applebee's before joining Burger King. He is tasked to build on the brand's 'Reclaim the Flame' campaign.
