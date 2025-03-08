How do you get Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome? Gene Hackman died a week after wife, Betsy Arakawa succumbed to rare disease

As the investigation into Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s deaths continues, New Mexico officials announced on March 7 that the latter died from hantavirus, with the former likely dying a week later.

Dr Heather Jerrell, the Chief Medical Examiner for the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, had also confirmed that Hackman died of cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer’s disease also being a significant contributing factor to his death. As per Variety, officials stated that Betsy Awakawa likely died on February 11, which is approximately a week before Gene Hackman’s death.

For those uninitiated, hantavirus is found throughout the world, and it affects the lungs. As per Mayo Clinic, strains of the virus are carried through different types of rodents. It is usually caused by inhaling the virus, which is airborne and from rodent urine, droppings, or saliva.

As per The Independent, Dr Heather opined that Awakawa likely contracted the virus up to eight weeks before her death.

The exact time of Betsy Awakawa’s death remains unknown at the time of writing this article. BBC also reported that her cause of death has been listed as natural.

Officials also speculated that with Arakawa passing away on February 11, it is likely that her husband died on February 18, as per BBC.

Officials looked into rodent activity in Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s house following their passing

As per the BBC, New Mexico Public Health Veterinarian Erin Phipps stated that there was some rodent activity in some buildings on the Hackman and Arakawa property. However, the risk of the disease spreading in their house was considered “low.”

Investigators are now trying to determine how Arakawa contracted the illness. The news outlet also reported that Hackman tested negative for the virus.

Phipps also explained in a press conference that there had been 136 recorded hantavirus infections in the state of New Mexico in the past 50 years, with 42% of them being fatal.

According to The Independent, Gene Hackman died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Dr Heather also explained:

“He was in an advanced state of Alzheimer’s and it is quite possible he was not aware she was deceased.”

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their residence after neighborhood security conducted a welfare check and found their bodies on the ground through the window. According to the search warrant affidavit, Arakawa was found dead on the bathroom floor with prescribed thyroid medication scattered on the countertop.

Gene Hackman was reportedly found in the mudroom off of the kitchen.

One of the couple’s three dogs was found dead as well when it was discovered that the couple had passed away.

The BBC reported that a carbon monoxide poisoning test was conducted on the couple as well. However, they tested negative, with no signs of a significant gas leak being detected in their residence.

As per Variety, their death was considered “suspicious enough” to warrant further investigation. However, the police found no signs of forced entry or foul play in their mansion.

Prior to her passing, Betsy Awakwa was seen in public on February 11, shopping for groceries and medicine in a pharmacy. She was also seen at a local pet food store.

