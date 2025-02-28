What is mummification? Gene Hackman's wife Betsy Arakawa's body reportedly showed indications of being mummified

On February 26, 2025, actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 64, were found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico residence. Evidence showed that one of their pet dogs had passed away alongside them.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office revealed to TMZ that the couple had died at least a day before the officers reached the crime scene.

According to an affidavit obtained by People, Betsy Arakawa's body showed clear signs of decomposition, with bloating in her face and mummification evident in her hands and feet. The report further mentioned that Hackman's body had similar indications of decomposition. Officials have deemed the deaths "suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation."

Mummification emerges through body drying, which transforms dead tissues into permanent compact structures. Natural and artificial methods can cause this effect to occur. Bodies located in dry, arid territories develop natural mummification because the environment quickly removes water, stopping bacteria and decomposition processes.

Examination reports show the mummification process only affected Betsy Arakawa's hands and feet. A forensic pathologist informed Us Weekly on February 27, 2025, that body mummification occurs during a time span extending from days to weeks after death based on environmental temperature, air circulation, and moisture conditions.

Betsy Arakawa's body showed signs of natural mummification

Gene Hackman in 'Bat* 21' or 'Air Force BAT 21' 1988, directed by Peter Markle (Image via Getty)

The ancient Egyptian method of artificial mummification included body embalming together with organ removal followed by linen body wrapping. This process aimed to preserve the deceased for the afterlife. According to the National Institutes of Health, complete artificial mummification could take anywhere from several weeks to a year.

The unregulated process of natural mummification depends on the natural environmental factors inside the burial site. Exposure to dry air, together with high temperatures inside a confined area, can result in the natural desiccation of dead tissues instead of regular decomposition. Mummified bodies naturally look smaller in size since their skin feels as dry as leather.

The authorities remain active in determining what caused the couple to die. Police investigations showed that Betsy Arakawa lay in the bathroom area near a space heater, which accidentally fell after she lost consciousness, as per Us Weekly. A prescription bottle found open on the countertop contained pill fragments, but experts have indicated the medication would not contribute to mummification.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed to the Today show that investigators are working to establish a timeline for the couple's final days. However, he described the process as "very hard to determine" due to their private lifestyle. Mendoza also stated that the couple could have been dead for several days to possibly a couple of weeks before their bodies were discovered.

Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya suggested on the Today show that toxic fumes, such as carbon monoxide poisoning, could have been a factor in the deaths. However, no immediate evidence of a gas leak was found during an initial investigation. Officials have stated that the autopsy reports will be crucial in determining the cause of death.

While foul play has not been ruled out, Mendoza indicated that there were no immediate signs suggesting an external cause. Investigators are also examining prescription medications found in the home to determine if they played any role in the couple's deaths.

Two-time Academy Award-winning actor Gene Hackman built fame primarily from his roles in The French Connection, Superman, and The Birdcage. He left acting in 2004 and retired from the industry.

His wife, Betsy Arakawa, was a classical pianist, and they had been married since 1991. Hackman's daughter, Leslie Hackman, expressed her family's desire for answers, telling Us Weekly:

"I think I'm very anxious to find out what happened, and I just don't know how long they had been deceased. [The authorities] don't know yet either."

As authorities continue their investigation, fans and loved ones await further details regarding the passing of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa.

