How to get iced beverages for $1 at Jamba? Offer details and new releases explored

Jamba is giving away select iced beverages for just $1 on March 20, 2025. It is celebrating the launch of its new range of products in the Over Ice lineup.

Jamba was founded in 1990 by Kirk Perron in California and has grown into a global company. Known for its juices, smoothies, bowls, and more, it has over 780 locations in the United States. It is also present in countries like Singapore, South Korea, Australia, and more.

The company has had a select range of products over the years but launched a new lineup earlier this year. To celebrate it, Jamba has released an exciting offer.

Jamba's $1 iced beverage offer explored

The company is celebrating a $1 Iced Beverage Day on the first official day of spring i.e., March 20, 2025. Customers can get one small 16oz Iced Beverage for just $1 (excluding add-ons and taxes) from 2-7pm local time at participating locations. The offer is valid on only two flavors - Mangomorphosis or Dragonberry Blitz.

As per PR Newswire, the terms of the offer state:

"Offer valid in store only for (1) Small 16oz Iced Beverage in the Mangomorphosis or Dragonberry Blitz flavor for $1.00 (excluding add-ons, extras, taxes and fees) at participating locations from 2-7pm Local Time on 3/20/2025. One per person. No substitutions. Must be present in store to redeem offer. Offer is not valid with any other offer or reward or on third-party delivery. Jamba reserves the right to end promotion at any time without prior notice. Void where prohibited."

As aforementioned, this offer is only valid in store.

Jamba's new Over Ice beverages explored

The company released a new lineup named 'Over Ice' last month. It features two different products in overall six exciting flavors. The Over Ice beverages are available as Refresher or Fusion.

The Over Ice Refresher features a blend of lemonade and fruit juices topped with fresh fruit or fruit puree. It has three flavors:

Peachberry Blast - It features a blend of lemonade, strawberry and hints of peach and is topped with a housemade strawberry and agave blended puree.

Blue Lava - This features a housemade strawberry puree blended with blue spirulina and lemonade and is topped with fresh strawberries.

Dragonberry Blitz - This features a blend of mixed berry juice that has been infused with a housemade dragon fruit puree and is topped with fresh blueberries.

Meanwhile, the Over Ice Fusion features layers of lemonade, fruit juice and fruit puree. It also has three flavors:

Lemonberry Twist - It features the refreshing flavors of real strawberry and lemonade and is topped with fresh strawberries.

Electric Ice - This features lemonade and a housemade dragonfruit puree and is topped with color-changing blue spirulina.

Mangomorphosis - This features delicious and tangy flavors of mango and passion fruit with the lemonade and is topped with a housemade dragonfruit puree.

Notably, only the Dragonberry Blitz and Mangomorphosis are included in the $1 Iced Beverage offer for March 20, 2025. However, Jamba has another offer for its customers with the Over Ice lineup, as it states on its website:

"Jamba Loyalty guests who try all six of our new Over Ice beverages on six different days between 2/13 and 3/31 will receive a 50% Off Bowl Reward** in their Loyalty account. Bonus, the first 100 guests to do it will also receive a custom Jamba Ice Bath*! Take the plunge to WIN!"

Customers can visit the company's website or contact them for more information regarding the challenge and rewards.

