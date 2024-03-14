How did Highland Hunter horse die? Cheltenham Festival's star animal's death comes a week after leading role in Keagan Kirkby's funeral

Highland Hunter, a prominent horse at this year's Cheltenham Festival, met with a fatal accident during the Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 2:50pm. The tragic news of the death was confirmed live on air shortly after the accident by ITV presenter Ed Chamberlin.

Highland Hunter, who recently played a significant role in the funeral procession of amateur jockey Keagan Kirkby, succumbed to injuries sustained during the race. The 11-year-old grey, once ridden by Kirkby, led the coffin procession at his funeral in Ditcheat, Somerset.

Later during the Boodles Juvenile Hurdle, another tragedy struck when four-year-old Ose Partir met the same fate, reports the Sky.

The incident comes just weeks after 25-year-old Kirkby's demise in a point-to-point event in Kent on February 4, 2024.

As the race progressed, Highland Hunter, under jockey Paddy Brennan, was eased out of contention, eventually being pulled up before the second-last fence.

According to the Racing Post, a statement given to ITV from the racetrack, read out by Ed Chamberlin, said,

"Highland Hunter was immediately attended to by vets on course after the race, but sadly sustained a fatal injury. Our heartfelt condolences are with his connections."

The precise cause of the incident, which led to a cardiovascular collapse, remains under investigation by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA). Allegedly, eye-witness accounts and video footage are being scrutinized to gain insight into the sequence of events that culminated in Hunter's demise.

Fergal O'Brien, who trained Highland Hunter, said:

"It's obviously a tremendously sad day for the yard".

Condolences and debates on precaution rising up

As reported by the Racing Post, according to James Given, the British Horseracing Authority's (BHA) director of equine regulation, safety, and welfare, the horse suffered a cardiovascular collapse before the second-last fence. Such occurrences are rare in racing, accounting for approximately 0.03% of runners, as stated by Given.

Given's statements shed light on the meticulous efforts underway to comprehend the circumstances surrounding Hunter's death, with a comprehensive post-mortem examination slated to provide critical insights into the incident's underlying factors.

Fergal O'Brien further expressed profound grief over the loss in his tweet:

The sentiment echoed across the racing fraternity, with condolences pouring in for Hunter's connections, including owners Nic Brereton and Lindsey Brennan.

Horse racing community's greatest bearing great loss

The passing of the horses at the Cheltenham Festival casts a pall over the racing community, particularly poignant given the horse's recent involvement in the funeral proceedings of amateur jockey Keagan Kirkby.

Kirkby's loyal steed, Hunter, had the solemn honor of leading the funeral procession in Somerset just a week before Kirkby's untimely passing. The horse's presence in the procession was a nod to their unwavering bond, making his sudden death on the racetrack even more heartbreaking.