Ian Bairnson, the Scottish musician and guitarist who played for Kate Bush on her 1978 hit single Wuthering Heights, died on April 7, 2023, at the Lynwood Care Home in Ascot, UK. His partner, Leila Bairnson, announced the news on her official Instagram page. She said that her husband passed away on April 7, and that he was the "sweetest, kindest, loving" husband she could have hoped for.

Musician Alan Parsons, who was Ian Bairson's long-time collaborator and friend, took to Facebook to pay tributes to Ian after news of his death was made public. Parsons said that he was "deeply saddened" by the news of Ian Bairson's death. He said that he considered Ian a musical genius and that it was a "great pleasure" to work with him on every album by The Alan Parsons Project. Parsons noted that Ian played with several talented artists throughout his musical career.

While Ian Bairnson was battling dementia for years before his death, his immediate cause of death wasn't revealed at the time of writing this article.

Ian Bairnson was diagnosed with dementia around 2018

The guitarist was diagnosed with dementia sometime before 2018, this was announced by Leila in a now-deleted Facebook post. She announced that the guitarist will stop doing live performances.

Leila added that he was Ian was diagnosed with a progressive neurological condition that affected his communication skills. She noted that while he wouldn't play in public anymore, Ian would continue to play the guitar and piano for his "own pleasure."

Leila Bairnson expressed gratitude to Ian's fans for their support and love and assured them that the guitarist was healthy and getting good care. She noted that while they were sad that fans wouldn't be able to attend the tribute to the project in Italy, Ian's family hoped that fans would understand the situation.

Fans took to Twitter to pay tributes to Ian Bairnson

After fans heard the news of his death, they took to social media to express their grief about the musician's death. While some said that they were unaware of his solo at the end of Wuthering Heights, others just said that they loved his music and would miss him.

bob stanley @rocking_bob Goodbye to Pilot’s Ian Bairnson, who gave us two of the most distinctive, uplifting intros of the 70s on Magic and January. And I’ve just read he played the solo at the end of Wuthering Heights - I had no idea. A less modest musician would have let everyone know it was theirs. Goodbye to Pilot’s Ian Bairnson, who gave us two of the most distinctive, uplifting intros of the 70s on Magic and January. And I’ve just read he played the solo at the end of Wuthering Heights - I had no idea. A less modest musician would have let everyone know it was theirs. https://t.co/rxDMniyEJw

James Hogg @JamesAHogg2 In tribute to the late guitarist, Ian Bairnson. Imagine being responsible for something so iconic. RIP x In tribute to the late guitarist, Ian Bairnson. Imagine being responsible for something so iconic. RIP x https://t.co/HTFNhGDr5m

Carol-Anne Lennie @carolannelennie David Paton has announced the death of guitarist and former bandmate Ian Bairnson. His fluid style is all over the work of Pilot, who remain one of my favourite bands of all time. And, of course, the Wuthering Heights, solo, integral to the song as it is. youtu.be/-1pMMIe4hb4 David Paton has announced the death of guitarist and former bandmate Ian Bairnson. His fluid style is all over the work of Pilot, who remain one of my favourite bands of all time. And, of course, the Wuthering Heights, solo, integral to the song as it is. youtu.be/-1pMMIe4hb4 https://t.co/08Rsv76aJe

Neil Drysdale @NeilDrysdale Neil Drysdale @NeilDrysdale Ian Bairnson was born in Levenwick in Shetland, saved his pocket money and bought his first guitar as a wee boy. He played on Kate Bush’s first two albums, moved on to the Alan Parsons Project and toured with Elton John. Oh, and he had a No 1 with Pilot! pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/past-times/… Ian Bairnson was born in Levenwick in Shetland, saved his pocket money and bought his first guitar as a wee boy. He played on Kate Bush’s first two albums, moved on to the Alan Parsons Project and toured with Elton John. Oh, and he had a No 1 with Pilot! pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/past-times/… Sad news about the death of Shetland-born guitarist extraordinaire Ian Bairnson at the age of 69. He played the wonderful solo on Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights”, and was a key member of Pilot and The Alan Parsons Project. Condolences to his wife Leila and sister Evelyn! twitter.com/neildrysdale/s… Sad news about the death of Shetland-born guitarist extraordinaire Ian Bairnson at the age of 69. He played the wonderful solo on Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights”, and was a key member of Pilot and The Alan Parsons Project. Condolences to his wife Leila and sister Evelyn! twitter.com/neildrysdale/s… https://t.co/l8OYQ5kOON

Bobby Don Welch @Bobby_Don_Welch



Ian Bairnson has passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s



He was best known as the guitarist with The Alan Parsons Project and Kate Bush. Rest In Peace Ian BairnsonIan Bairnson has passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’sHe was best known as the guitarist with The Alan Parsons Project and Kate Bush. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Rest In Peace Ian BairnsonIan Bairnson has passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’sHe was best known as the guitarist with The Alan Parsons Project and Kate Bush. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/r4JrYGECIx

Jesse Crall🕊 @jessecrall RIP to Ian Bairnson...obviously the biggest hat tip goes to his session work with Kate Bush The God but he also had some great licks with The Alan Parsons Project including on one of the more hypnotic songs of the 80s: RIP to Ian Bairnson...obviously the biggest hat tip goes to his session work with Kate Bush The God but he also had some great licks with The Alan Parsons Project including on one of the more hypnotic songs of the 80s: https://t.co/pRvvAPOjiV

Dr Tatiana Porto 😷👩🏼‍🔬🧫🧬💉 👩🏼‍🏫 🇬🇧💖🧠 @drtatianaporto5 Hard to believe that the very talented Scottish guitarist Ian Bairnson passed away yesterday! What he did on The Alan Prsons Project/Alan Parsons early records was superb. And add his talents as a session musician too.



One of my favourite songs was written by him, Turn it Up. Hard to believe that the very talented Scottish guitarist Ian Bairnson passed away yesterday! What he did on The Alan Prsons Project/Alan Parsons early records was superb. And add his talents as a session musician too. One of my favourite songs was written by him, Turn it Up.

What we know about Ian Bairnson

The guitarist was born on 3 August 1953 in Lerwick, Shetland Isles, Scotland. He grew up in Levenwick in his early years, before his family eventually moved to Edinburgh.

The guitarist began his career as a session musician before forming the band Pilot with former Bay City Rollers musicians David Paton and Billy Lyall in 1973. The band received critical acclaim with their debut studio album, titled From The Album of the Same Name.

The album's single Magic became an overnight international hit, peaking as a chart-topper on the Canadian RPM Top Singles chart as well as at number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Alongside his work with Pilot, Ian Bairnson was the guitarist for the first four albums of singer-songwriter Kate Bush. They include The Kick Inside (1975), Lionheart (1978), Never for Ever (1980), and The Dreaming (1982).

The guitarist was a longtime collaborator for the Alan Parsons Project. He played in their first fourteen studio albums, including the Grammy award-winning 1982 album, Eye in the Sky.

