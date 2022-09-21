What happened to Jamie Roy? Tributes pour in as Scottish DJ and producer passes away

Famous DJ and producer Jamie Roy recently passed away at the age of 33. Roy's family confirmed the news on his Facebook page and mentioned:

"Jamie passed away yesterday. Jamie was a much loved and talented son, brother, nephew and uncle and loved by his many friends and colleagues both within the music industry and beyond that. We are all absolutely heartbroken."

In a social media post, DJ and producer Paul Woolford paid tribute to Roy, saying, "there was nobody like him." The post continued:

"One in 8 billion. Lit up any room he walked into. An incredible human. Hard to believe it's true. Say it ain't so…"

Detailed information on Jamie's funeral is awaited.

Jamie Roy's cause of death explored

Jamie Roy's cause of death remains unknown (Image via jamie_roy_/Instagram)

Jamie Roy's death was confirmed by his family in an official statement. However, his cause of death was not disclosed at the time, and there is no information on whether he died in a hospital or at home.

Roy may have been suffering from health issues for some time, but no specifics are available this time.

A summary of his professional career

Jamie Roy was a Scotland-based DJ and music personality. He performed at several festivals and with bands. His best albums include Patrick Topping's Trick and Repopulate Mars, Kaluki Music and Lost Audio, Ultra, Toolroom and more.

Roy was one of the music industry's most well-known figures. The Ibiza, Spain native made his debut as a musician and DJ at a young age. Roy was also a well-known face on social media and had a large fan base in Ibiza. Following his appearance at Nic Fanciulli's Dance or Die events in Ushuaia, he rose to prominence as a DJ.

Roy spent his early years performing regularly in Glasgow. He then spent the next six summers in Ibiza, where he built a large network. His natural abilities behind the decks landed him a residency on Steve Lawler's Viva Warriors night. Roy subsequently continued to perform at various events such as Pacha Ibiza, Snowbombing Festival, Ministry of Sound, and others.

Roy was a successful producer who released music on well-known labels such as Repopulate Mars, Criminal Hype, Kaluki, Under No Illusion, and others. A few days before his death, he announced the release of his song Let Us Sing and stated that he cannot wait for his fans to hear it.

Netizens pay him tribute on Twitter

Jamie Roy became a famous face in the music industry all these years for his exceptional work. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death. Read some of the tributes below.

Nathan Hall @NathanHall90 @jamieroyuk such a massive loss. Genuinely one of the nicest, most down to earth and approachable people I have had the privilege of meeting. An incredible producer who will be missed throughout the industry. RIP Jamie Roy 🕊️ @jamieroyuk such a massive loss. Genuinely one of the nicest, most down to earth and approachable people I have had the privilege of meeting. An incredible producer who will be missed throughout the industry. RIP Jamie Roy 🕊️ https://t.co/WRbCPJKkZ3

JURAN JONES @JuranJonesMusic The Music family has unfortunately lost another Good one Rip Jamie Roy The Music family has unfortunately lost another Good one Rip Jamie Roy ❤️

Judge Jules @RealJudgeJules So awful to hear, when one of our community is no longer with us. RIP DJ Jamie Roy. Love, sympathy and blessings to Jamie‘s family. So awful to hear, when one of our community is no longer with us. RIP DJ Jamie Roy. Love, sympathy and blessings to Jamie‘s family. ❤️

SOSA @sosamusicuk can’t believe it . Glad we got to connect a lot recently 🏻 Rip Jamie Roycan’t believe it . Glad we got to connect a lot recently Rip Jamie Roy ❤️ can’t believe it . Glad we got to connect a lot recently🙏🏻

ALISHA @djAlishauk RIP Jamie Roy. What a guy, thoughts are with your friends & family 🕊 RIP Jamie Roy. What a guy, thoughts are with your friends & family 🕊💙

Ric @riccccLFC So sad man RIP Jamie Roy what a guy only seen u tearing it up last month So sad man RIP Jamie Roy what a guy only seen u tearing it up last month 💔💔 https://t.co/iKpeGZYBUd

PhillyJThea @PhillyJThea Really sad about Jamie Roy, maybe one day there will be a healthy debate about drugs in the industry... RIP. Really sad about Jamie Roy, maybe one day there will be a healthy debate about drugs in the industry... RIP.

Jack Broom @jack_broom The outpouring of tributes to Jamie Roy is a testament to the guy he was and still is. His memory will live on and burn bright as he did when he entered a room. RIP The outpouring of tributes to Jamie Roy is a testament to the guy he was and still is. His memory will live on and burn bright as he did when he entered a room. RIP ❤️💔

popuh 🤿 @partypopuh RIP Jamie Roy - been playing his tracks out for years and am sad to see him pass. RIP Jamie Roy - been playing his tracks out for years and am sad to see him pass.

Late Replies @LateReplies RIP Jamie Roy such a vibrant character that’ll be missed greatly RIP Jamie Roy such a vibrant character that’ll be missed greatly 😔❤️

Roy is survived by members of his family, the identities of whom are unknown.

