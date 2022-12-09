How did Jovit Baldivino die? Cause of death explored as popular Filipino singer passes away at 29

Well-known singer and actor Jovit Baldivino recently passed away on December 9, 2022, at the age of 29. Baldivino died a few days following his appearance on the show Family Feud Philippines.

Baldivino's father Hilario disclosed that he died from stroke complications and stated that although the family would not be able to recover from the loss anytime soon, they will always love him.

His wife also paid tribute to him on social media, posting a video and writing that she will miss him forever.

Jovit Baldivino died after suffering a stroke

Jovit died as a result of complications from a mild hemorrhagic stroke, according to his father Hilario. He had another stroke last month but was able to recover after being hospitalized.

Jovit's father announced the news by saying that Jovit had a stroke while performing at a Christmas party in Batangas City. According to Hilario, Jovit became ill after singing three songs and was immediately taken to the Jesus of Nazareth Hospital. He did, however, fall into a coma.

Following his hospitalization, singer Limuel Llanes shared a post on social media, requesting everyone to pray for Llanes. He even asked for some financial help and continued:

“He went through successful operation and trying to fight his life under coma. On behalf of his family and love ones, I stand for my good friend to extend his life.”

However, because Jovit's medical history is currently unavailable, it is impossible to know if he has had any other health issues in the past.

Jovit Baldivino was a popular singer and actor

Jovit Baldivino released a few albums and appeared in some TV shows (Image via Jovit Baldivino/Facebook)

Born on October 16, 1993, Jovit’s first album, Faithfully, was released in July 2010 and received a positive response from the audience. Baldivino emerged as the winner of Pilipinas Got Talent the same year and continued to appear on other shows like 1DOL and ASAP. His second album, I’d Do Anything For Love, was released in 2011.

Baldivino appeared as Brando in the ABS-CBN series Growing Up and was awarded the title of Promising Singer/Performer at the 42nd Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation Box Office Entertainment Awards, held in the Philippines.

His third album, OPM Greatest Hits Volume One, was released in 2012 followed by his fourth album, Jukebox, in 2015. In between, Baldivino released two compilation albums, Himig Handog P-Pop Love Songs in 2013 and 2014.

He also appeared on another show, Juan de la Cruz, in 2013. Jovit participated in We Love OPM with Bugoy Drilon and Daddy D, and the group was announced as the winner in the end. He last appeared on an episode of the GMA Network show, Family Feud Philippines.

Jovit Baldivino is survived by his wife Camille Ann Miguel and other family members. Jovit and Camille tied the knot in 2020. He also had a child with his former partner Shara Chavez.

