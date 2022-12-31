How did Keenan Cahill die? Popular YouTube creator known for videos with Katy Perry, Justin Bieber passes away at 27

YouTube star Keenan Cahill recently passed away on December 29 following open heart surgery. The procedure happened two weeks ago but he did not show any signs of improvement, eventually leading to major complications.

Cahill has had to undergo many other surgeries in the last few years. He contracted an autoimmune disorder called Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome when he was one year old. According to MedLine Plus, it leads to the enlarging of tissues and organs and they become inflamed or scarred. The problem leads to skeletal abnormalities.

Cahill was 27 years old at the time of death. His official Facebook page paid tribute to him, stating that he was an inspiration and asked everyone to celebrate by recalling the content he created in all these years alongside his collaborations and the music he produced.

Kennan Cahill's maternal aunt Katie Owens also launched a GoFundMe page to collect funds for medical and funeral expenses. The page description also revealed that he once had a bone marrow transplant. The page aims to collect $10,000 and donations of $6,132 so far.

Keenan Cahill gained recognition for his lip-syncing videos

Keenan Cahill was popular for his videos (Image via Michael Bezjian/Getty Images)

Born on March 20, 1995, Cahill suffered from Mucopolysaccharidosis from the time he was born. He received an iMac when he was only 13 years old and became a well-known face by the age of 18.

He became popular for videos that featured him singing and lip-syncing to hit singles. He kept on switching between singing and lip-syncing to expand his number of followers and his videos received around 459 million views at one point.

He collaborated with UK sister duo Electrovamp and released a single, Hands Up, in July 2012. The music video premiered in November 2012 and reached 14th position on the US Billboard Club Play/Dance Chart. For his second single, Tonight, he collaborated with French DJ Oriska and the female group, Doremi Fly. His third single, Closer, was released in 2013.

Keenan Cahill gained recognition for his cover of Teenage Dream by Katy Perry which received 3 million views in a week. Keenan then began to collaborate with popular faces from the music industry like 50 Cent, David Guetta, and Justin Bieber. He was introduced to Jennifer Aniston by Chelsea Handler and was cast in a commercial for Smartwater.

He had around 649,000 subscribers and 459 million views on his videos and this grabbed the attention of some famous musical stars. He had appeared on various shows including Chelsea Lately, America's Top Model, America's Got Talent, American Music Awards, and more. He also promoted the movie, Footloose, in collaboration with Paramount Pictures.

His singles also became popular on iTunes and two documentaries based on his life were released on NT1 and M6. Keenan Cahill released two more singles – Back to Us and Till Morning Comes, in 2014 and 2017. The first one featured Lovey James and the other one had Kristina Antuna.

