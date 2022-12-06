How did Kirstie Alley die? Tributes pour in as Look Who's Talking star passes away at 71

Actress Kirstie Alley passed away on December 5 at the age of 71. She was popular for her performances in shows like Cheers and Veronica’s Closet.

Alley’s children True and Lillie revealed the news on social media, stating that she was suffering from cancer which led to her death. Sharing the statement on Alley’s Instagram and Twitter, they wrote:w

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

The post confirmed that Alley was admitted to the Moffitt Cancer Center and the siblings thanked the staff from the institution for their help and support. They stated that Alley was recently diagnosed with the disease.

The statement mentioned that Alley had a special attraction towards herself alongside her children, grandchildren, and animals, and she always inspired others to live and enjoy their lives. The tribute ended with True and Lillie requesting privacy while they mourn the loss of their mother.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Kirstie Alley played different roles in films and television all these years, which helped in building a huge fanbase for her. People expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about her demise:

𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗬 𝗛𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗦 @TommySledge Kirstie Alley and John Travolta dancing in 1989’s ‘Look Who's Talking’ will forever live in my mind #RIP Kirstie Alley and John Travolta dancing in 1989’s ‘Look Who's Talking’ will forever live in my mind #RIP https://t.co/ms0QSPbTZL

🇺🇸Persist For Truth🇺🇸 @DavidKathy7 RIP Kirstie Alley



The world was better because of you.



1951-2022 RIP Kirstie Alley The world was better because of you. 1951-2022 https://t.co/shio50bCfT

Happy_Horse_Girl @HappyHorseGirl1

God gained a beautiful soul.

You’ll be missed.

RIP…Kirstie Alley.

🏼 We lost a treasure today.God gained a beautiful soul.You’ll be missed.RIP…Kirstie Alley. We lost a treasure today.God gained a beautiful soul.You’ll be missed.RIP…Kirstie Alley. 😔♥️🙏🏼✨ https://t.co/GPz1Cya4i8

Pamela Hensley🎄 @PamelaHensley22 Kirstie Alley has died at 71 after private battle with cancer. So sad. RIP. Kirstie Alley has died at 71 after private battle with cancer. So sad. RIP.

Kirstie Alley appeared in various films and TV shows

Born on January 12, 1951, Alley finished her graduation in 1969 and participated in the NBC panel game show Match Game, where she emerged as the winner.

She started her career in the entertainment industry as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik with the 1982 film, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Kirstie gained recognition for her performance as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers.

Kirstie Alley became popular for her performances in TV shows like Cheers and Veronica's Closet (Image via Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

She collaborated with actor John Travolta in three projects – Look Who’s Talking, Look Who’s Talking Too, and Look Who’s Talking Now. While the first two managed to become box office success despite getting mixed reviews, the last failed to receive a positive response.

She portrayed Veronica “Ronnie” Chase in the NBC sitcom, Veronica’s Closet. Alley participated in reality shows like Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 1995 and played the role of Nurse Ingrid Hoffel in the second season of Scream Queens.

Alley has appeared in various other films like Madhouse, Village of the Damned, For Richer or Poorer. She's also made appearances on TV shows like Masquerade, The Goldbergs, Flesh 'n' Blood, The Last Don, and more.

Kirstie Alley was the mother of two kids from her marriage to actor Parker Stevenson. The pair split in 1997 and before that, she was married to Bob Alley from 1970 to 1977.

Poll : 0 votes