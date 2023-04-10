How did Lasse Wellander die? Cause of death and ABBA members list explored as guitarist passes away at 70

Swedish musician Lasse Wellander passed away from cancer at the age of 70. Wellander's family revealed the news on his official Facebook page, where they stated that he died on Good Friday (April 7). He was known as a member and guitarist of the band ABBA, where he was active during the 70s and 80s.

The Facebook post by Wellander's family read:

"It is with indescribable sadness that we have to announce that our beloved Lasse has fallen asleep. Lasse recently fell ill in what turned out to be spread cancer and early on Good Friday he passed away, surrounded by his loved ones."

Lasse Wellander's family announced the news of his death (Image via Lasse Wellander/Facebook)

Wellander's family described him as an amazing musician and a humble individual. They also called him a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and a kind, safe, caring, and loving person. The statement ended by mentioning:

"A hub in our lives, and it's unbelievable that we now have to live on without you. We love and miss you so much. Lena, Ludvig and Andreas."

Guitarist, songwriter, and record producer Tommy Denander also expressed his grief on Facebook by posting a picture and writing that Lasse contributed to most of ABBA's albums and was a part of their live band during big tours. Denander described Lasse Wellander as a "sweet guy" and "a great guitarist." He said that Lasse heavily influenced him.

Members of ABBA and Lasse Wellander's contributions to the band

ABBA was formed in 1972 in Stockholm by Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. The rest of the band members contributed to the group's recordings and live performances.

Apart from Lasse Wellander, other members included Rutger Gunnarsson, Mike Watson, Janne Schaffer, Roger Palm, Malando Gassama, Anders Eljas, and Per Lindvall.

Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA (Image via Oscar Abolafia/Getty Images)

ABBA released nine studio albums alongside 50 singles in their successful career in the music industry. The journey started in March 1973, with Ring Ring reaching the top of different charts. This was followed by Waterloo, Arrival, Voulez-Vous, The Visitors, and more.

The band is known for its singles like Another Town, Another Train, Waterloo, Hasta Manana, SOS, Rock Me, The Day Before You Came, Don't Shut Me Down, Little Things, and others.

Lasse Wellander joined ABBA in 1975

Lasse Wellander joined the first session of ABBA in October 1974 when the group was recording Intermezzo No. 1 and Crazy World. He then went on tour with the band until 1980.

Wellander started playing guitar at a young age, playing for bands like Peps & Blues Quality. He later collaborated with ABBA members Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson. He played with various other bands like Zkiffz, Little Mike and the Sweet Soul Music Band, Stockholm All Stars, Low Budget Blues Band, and Vikings.

He was a music composer for films like ABBA – The Movie, Jack, Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. He pursued a solo career with albums like Electrocuted, Full Hand, Poker Face, From Rickfors to Peterson-Berger, and more. He also released singles like Out of the Shadows, Out Towards the Open Sea, Anitra's Dance, Guitarism, Overdrive, and others.

Poll : 0 votes