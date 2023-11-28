How long were Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush together? ‘One Tree Hill’ star addresses cheating allegations by ex-girlfriend Erin Foster

In a recent episode of The World's First Podcast, Chad Michael Murray's ex-girlfriend, Erin Foster, accused him of cheating on her with his One Tree Hill co-star Sophia Bush in the early 2000s. After the podcast went public, Chad Michael Murray finally opened up about it.

Erin co-hosts The World's First Podcast with her sister Sara. In October, Sara brought up a new DeuxMoi rumor containing an old picture of Erin and Murray, claiming he had cheated on her with Sophia Bush. That's when Erin made the cheating accusations against Murray.

"He definitely did cheat on me with her in, like, a pretty egregious way," Erin said.

She further claimed that the incident occurred when she and Murray were in a live-in relationship. Erin dated Murray between 2001 and 2002. After that, their relationship ended, and Murray officially started dating Bush.

The romance between Murray and Bush began when they got together on the sets of One Tree Hill in 2003, but it ended long before Murray departed the program in 2009. Now, Erin has claimed that Murray was already in a relationship with Bush while he was with her.

Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush were together for almost two years

Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush are currently separated (Image via Facebook/@Chad Michael Murray and Instagram/@sophiabush)

During the 2003 filming of One Tree Hill, the Gilmore Girls actor and Bush got to know each other on the set. Murray even told MTV in an interview that she was amazing, compassionate, and clever and that she brought him happiness while they were together. Afterward, they had their first on-screen kiss in episode 9.

While filming House of Wax in Australia in the spring of 2004, the Agent Carter actor proposed to The Incredibles 2 voice actress. He made a big gesture by lighting the tennis court in his building with lights and decorating his penthouse with 500 candles to spell out 'I love u.'

The couple's romance then culminated in their marriage in 2005. The wedding was held on Santa Monica's oceanfront in front of 200 guests, followed by a reception at Hotel Casa del Mar. However, they were unable to enjoy their married life for very long as he started on the promo tour for House of Wax right after the wedding.

The actors' relationship ended abruptly, and they parted ways five months after the wedding. According to People magazine, Sophia Bush issued a statement at the time,

“This is a difficult and unfortunate situation. I am glad this is being resolved sooner rather than later”.

Still, they collaborated on One Tree Hill for years to come.

Chad Michael Murray said that he tries to live one day at a time

When questioned by E! News on Foster's podcast claims, Murray gave no direct response by accepting or disapproving the claims.

"It's not one of those things that I want to go down the road of because there's just never a winner," he said. "I feel blessed to be where I am right now."

Chad Michael Murray also acknowledged that while he doesn't dwell on the past, he has more regrets than he would want to admit. He also said that he makes an effort to live each and every day. As per E! News, he further said:

"Things have changed so dramatically for me since I was a young man that I just try to live in this space—always. So, I don't think you'll ever find me saying anything negative or hurtful about anybody. I never will. That's just not me. I'm not going to do it."

Erin Foster married businessman Simon Tikhman in 2019. In the above-mentioned podcast, she added that she has moved on from it now.