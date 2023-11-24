Actress Erin Foster and her husband Simon Tikhman are preparing to welcome their first child together. Foster announced her pregnancy to her fans through an Instagram picture where she is showing off her baby bump while Tikhman sat near her.

"It feels like we need something positive right now, so I'd like to offer something. I'm pregnant!" Foster captioned the picture.

Reports of Foster's pregnancy came out in July 2023 when she shared an Instagram story of herself standing inside an airplane. She added a crown emoji on top of her head in the picture, which seemed to hint at her possibly being pregnant.

Foster and Tikhman got married in 2020 after getting engaged in 2019. While Erin Foster is a well-known actress, her husband is the CEO of The Core Entertainment.

Erin Foster's husband has been associated with The Core Entertainment for a long time

As mentioned earlier, Erin Foster recently announced her pregnancy and while the news went viral on social media, netizens began wondering more about her husband Simon Tikhman. Simon, who is the CEO of The Core Entertainment is part of the same industry as his wife.

According to Simon's LinkеdIn pagе, he acquired his BA in Businеss Administration and Entrеprеnеurship from the University of Southеrn California. Additional dеtails about his еarly life and schooling arе yеt to bе rеvеalеd officially.

Simon started his career as a Managing Partner at The Fund at First Access Entertainment in 2018. He left the company in 2019 and joined The Core Entertainment the same year where he has been serving as a CEO. The company aims to acquire and discover new talent in the world of music, sports, films, TV, and technology.

Married Biography states that Tikhman has been investing in multiple startups like Robinhood, Philz Coffee, Espresa, Glimpse, and more. He has also been a strategic advisor at the software development company, Monclarity alongside the video game company, Tikgames.

Erin Foster and Simon Tikhman were romantically linked in 2018

According to People magazine, Erin Foster and Simon Tikhman have been in a relationship since 2018 and they got engaged the following year. They reportedly met via mutual friends. Erin shared the engagement news through Instagram and shared a post where she held flowers in her hand. The caption reads:

"How on earth did I pull this off."

The pair tied the knot in January 2020 and the wedding ceremony was held in Nashville, Tennessee, and was attended by their close friends and family members. People magazine stated that Erin opted for a white dress with long sleeves for the ceremony.

The guests were staying at the Graduate Hotel, located near the wedding venue. The wedding was attended by David Foster alongside Katharine McPhee, Rebecca Dyer, and many others. Erin Foster spoke to People magazine in February 2020, saying that she felt "different" about being married.

"Simon and I havе only bееn togеthеr a yеar and a half altogеthеr, so it movеd so fast that all of a suddеn wе'rе likе, 'Holy sh*t, wе'rе marriеd.' It fееls rеally nicе and it fееls safе and cozy that I havе a husband. Like I have a person keeping me safe from the world, you know?" she told the publication.

Foster has appeared in various TV shows over the years, including The $100,000 Pyramid, Still Waiting, American Dreams, and more.