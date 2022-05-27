Who is Alexandra Park? All about James Lafferty's wife as 'One Tree Hill' star gets married

James Lafferty and Alexandra Park recently exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony that took place in Hawaii.

The wedding was attended by Park’s costars Tom Austen, Merritt Patterson, and others. Lafferty and Park have not yet posted any pictures from their wedding and further details are still awaited.

Everything known about James Lafferty’s wife

Born on May 14, 1989, Alexandra Park gained recognition for her role as Claudia Hammond in the 2009 soap opera Home and Away. It was the second-longest-running drama series on Australian television and some of the cast members won several awards like the Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television, Silver Logie for Most Popular Actor, and Most Popular Actress.

She then played the role of Princess Eleanor in the E! drama series The Royals from 2015 to 2018. She was one of the twin children of Queen Helena, a fictional contemporary queen consort of England. Although the series received negative reviews, it ran for four seasons.

The 33-year-old portrayed Veronica in the children’s television series, The Elephant Princess. Produced by Jonathan M. Shiff Productions, it focuses on an Australian teenager who finds herself the heir to the throne of Manjipoor, a fictional Indian kingdom.

She appeared in an episode of the family drama and comedy series, Packed to the Rafters, in 2011. Park appeared as Jodie on one episode of the romantic comedy-drama series Wonderland in 2013.

James Lafferty and Alexandra Park’s relationship timeline

James Lafferty and Alexandra Park were first linked in 2018. The latter posted a picture with the One Tree Hill star and his former co-star Stephen Colletti.

Park stated in 2021 that things flourished between them in 2015 and described Lafferty as her favorite person. Lafferty announced his engagement to Park in December 2020 and shared a selfie of them on Instagram.

The duo continued to post pictures together on social media. They appeared together in Hulu’s Everyone is Doing Great in 2021. Before their wedding, Lafferty shared an Instagram tribute on Park’s birthday.

Meanwhile, a few sources say that although they confirmed their romance in 2018, they met three years ago when Lafferty directed an episode of The Royals, where Park played an important role.

Also known as James Martin Lafferty, the 36-year-old is famous for his appearance as Nathan Scott on the teen drama television series One Tree Hill from 2003 to 2012. He was Lucas' younger half-brother and fell in love with Lucas' best friend Haley James.

James previously dated his One Tree Hill co-star Sophia Bush from 2008 to 2009 and Shanten VanSanten from 2009 to 2010. He then dated actress Eve Hewson from 2010 to 2015.

