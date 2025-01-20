How long have Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso been together? Actor welcomes first baby with girlfriend

Actor Henry Cavill welcomed his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. The news was confirmed by a source with People magazine after the Daily Mail published photos of the pair pushing a stroller in Australia on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

Cavill, who is currently on the continent shooting for his live-action Voltron film, went public with his relationship with Viscuso in April 2021 and the two have been together for almost four years. Last April, during a carpet interview for the premiere of his film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, the actor told Access Hollywood they were expecting their first child.

No other details about the baby, including the child's name, s*x, or the date of birth, have been released.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso have kept their relationship away from the public

Natalie Viscuso starred in the first season of the popular MTV show My Super Sweet 16 (2005). During the episode it was revealed that Viscuso grew up in Roswell, New Mexico, but moved to La Jolla, California, to live with her dad and stepmom.

According to a 2023 article by Elle, she is a Hollywood executive who was once the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment. However, in 2022 she took up a position as Vice President of TV at Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment.

Rumors of Viscuso dating Henry Cavill began circulating in April 2021 when The Daily Mail published pictures of the pair walking the actor's dog in London. Days later, the couple went Instagram official with Natalie sharing a photo of them playing chess with the caption,

"Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?"

Just a month after they began dating, Henry Cavill asked his followers to stop "speculating" on his personal life and criticizing his girlfriend and relationship. In a May 15, 2021, post, the Man from U.N.C.L.E. star shared a photo with his girlfriend, with the message:

"To you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it's time to stop. I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your "passion" is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most."

After a year and a half of dating, the couple made their red carpet debut, attending the premiere of Enola Holmes 2 together in October 2022. In December 2022, Viscuso joined Henry Cavill at the premiere of Avatar: The Way of the Water, their second red carpet appearance together. Around the same time, the couple announced they were working on a live-action Warhammer 40,000 with Amazon.

The couple has since kept their private lives away from the public eye. They posed together for the premiere of Henry Cavill's The Witcher season 3 in June 2023, followed by an appearance at the South Korean premiere of Cavill’s film Argylle in January 2024.

In April 2024, Cavill told Access Hollywood (during the premiere of his film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare) he and Natalie Viscuso were expecting their child. While the pair have made only sporadic public appearances since, they kept fans updated on the pregnancy on social media.

Following pictures of the couple with a stroller made headlines, rumors of their engagement began circulating. However, neither has confirmed the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback