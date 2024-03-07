Why is Matt Rife trending on X? Internet questions Nima Yamini's allegations against the comedian 

Recently, comedian Matt Rife began trending on X after tech entrepreneur, speaker, author, and social media personality Nima Yamini alleged via a TikTok video that unnamed “Hollywood executives” offered him and Rife “the chance for a deal at online stardom” in exchange for sexual favors.

Trigger warning: This article contains language that may upset the readers. Discretion is advised.

Initially, Nima Yamini did not drop Matt Rife’s name and addressed him as the “other comedian.” However, toward the end, he claimed that while he refused, Matt Rife complied with the demands of the executives.

Netizens are now debating over Nima Yamini’s allegations, with many asking why he took Rife's name but did not divulge the names of the Hollywood executives.

“So, you drop Matt Rife’s name and not the executives?” Internet argues about Nima Yamini’s allegations against the comedian

In January 2024, stand-up comedian, rapper, and actor Katt Williams appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast and alleged that Hollywood was filled with A-list celebrities who were “big d*ck deviants,” adding that 2024 would be the year to expose all of them.

Now, two months later, Nima Yamini took to TikTok and said via a 1 minute, 6 seconds long video that “the dark side of Hollywood is finally being exposed thanks to one of the true kings of comedy Katt Williams.” He then went on to narrate an alleged incident from the time when he was a stand-up comedian himself and was on his “way up,” before becoming “wealthy in business.”

“I was invited to a meeting with some Hollywood executives along with some now-famous comedian, and we were offered the chance for a deal at online stardom. But the only way to receive the contract was by sucking both of the execs off,” Yamini claimed.

The P.N. & Friends (investment consulting firm) founder further continued,

“I immediately got up and walked to the door. But before I could even exit, the other comedian was sucking both of their d*cks simultaneously. That guy’s name was Matt Rife.”

Yamini, who has a YouTube channel called Alpha King Nima wrapped up by saying that the point of telling the alleged Rife incident was “Alpha King Rule Number 799,” meaning, “just because someone is more famous” doesn’t mean “they are better.” It might simply mean they are “gay.”

In the wake of Nima Yamini’s now-viral video, the internet questions why he would name Rife but not the Hollywood executives. Many pointed out that the Walking Red Flag comedian was also a "victim" just like Nima, hence calling him out was not helpful for anyone. Others even slammed Yamini for keeping the executives anonymous.

So far, Matt Rife, who faced controversy for his 2023 Netflix Special Natural Selection towards the end of last year, has not responded to the allegations.