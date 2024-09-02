Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo attended the Venice Film Festival to celebrate Louis' new mini-series, Disclaimer. On August 30, Partridge posted a picture on his Instagram story of him holding hands with Olivia while gazing and smiling at each other, sending fans into a frenzy.

Expand Tweet

As photos of the couple went viral on the internet, fans took to social media platforms to cheer. Netizens noted that the two resemble the Twilight couple, Edward and Bella. One user on X said,

"real life edward and bella"

Expand Tweet

"Looks like the internet just broke with this one! Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo are officially the power couple we didn’t know we needed" - commented a fan.

"Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo are absolutely adorable! The couple has been spotted together on several occasions, including a romantic outing at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival .The couple seems to be going strong, and we can't get enough of them!" - said another fan.

Other users gushed over the black-and-white picture and called them "perfect."

"This is so vintage and beautiful omg they both look so perfect for each other" - said another netizen.

"But they are both so beautiful, my little one is radiant like that🚀🚀" - said a user.

"Looks like Louis finally found someone who can handle his legendary charm" commented another user on X.

Olivia was seen in a '90s-inspired black slip dress complete with strappy black heels, earrings, and sunglasses, while Louis matched her style with a classic black suit, white shirt, sunglasses, and platform boots.

Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo relationship explored

20-year-old British actor Louis Partridge, known for his role in Enola Holmes, and pop star Olivia Rodrigo, aged 21, are reportedly dating. An article published by People in October 2023 stated that blurry photos of Louis and Olivia laughing and walking together in London with their arms linked were shared on social media.

On October 31, according to insider information to The Sun, Olivia flew to London with Conan Gray to see Louis. The two allegedly met through mutual friends in early 2023 and had been texting.

Expand Tweet

In December 2023, Louis Partridge was spotted at the Jingle Ball with Olivia's friends to show support for Olivia as she performed. He was also spotted attending the SNL after party in the same month, and the two left the event together. The two were spotted kissing at a gas station in New York City.

A few months later, in March 2024, Louis Partridge attended Olivia's GUTS show in Chicago and was seen hugging her backstage after the show ended. The two were then spotted on dinner dates in Los Angeles and London and have often come together to show support for each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback