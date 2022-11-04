Enola Holmes 2 ending explained: The secret of the modern Moriarty

Enola Holmes 2's premiere on November 4, 2022, brought back the brilliant Millie Bobby Brown as the younger sister of Sherlock yet again in an adventure that tested both the siblings to the core. The sequel movie is twisted, complicated, and filled with details about two intricately resolute cases, as seen through the respective lenses of Sherlock (played by Henry Cavill) and Enola.

However, the climax and the parts that led to it were perhaps the best parts of the quirky and breezy film. Replicating the charm of its lead, the fast-paced and flawless movie worked wonders in setting up a brilliant mystery (two of them) and resolving them with utmost poise and grace.

One of the key highlights of this film is the mystery of "Moriarty," the name that strikes dread amongst Sherlock fans, especially since Andrew Scott raised the bar for the villain.

On that note, here is a complete breakdown of the ending of Enola Holmes 2.

Enola Holmes 2 ending: Who is Moriarty?

Netflix UK & Ireland @NetflixUK The game is afoot...again. ENOLA HOLMES 2 is now streaming.



So, where were we? The game is afoot...again. ENOLA HOLMES 2 is now streaming. So, where were we? https://t.co/wvKoRHdLQN

Enola Holmes 2 started gearing up for the ending when the name Moriarty first came up. With Sherlock pursuing another case, Enola and her brother finally reach the same place, seemingly looking for the same crime. Ahead of their meeting, Enola deduced, with some hint from Sherlock, that the chemical used in the matchmaking factory where the missing girl worked had some toxic chemical.

Sarah, who Enola realized disguised herself as Cicely at a ball, had discovered this secret and was trying to find someone powerful enough to reveal it to them. At the ball, she also encountered Ms. Mira Troy, Lord McIntyre's secretary. The authorities, led by Superintendent Grail (David Thewlis), were trying to suppress this news. Lord McIntyre was also a part of this cover-up attempt, as revealed at the end of the film.

Sarah was working with William (Gabriel Tierney) in this process. When Sherlock and Enola end up in a secret place that they deciphered, they discover that William has already been murdered, and someone has set up the crime scene in a way to misguide them.

Along with Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), Enola and Sherlock go to a place by decrypting the puzzling message on a map. They ultimately reached Sarah, who admits to having stolen the government papers, which would prove to be instrumental in showing that the matchmaking factory was using poisonous chemicals that resulted in several deaths.

Right then, Superintendent Grail appeared, and a violent fight ensued. After Enola and her compatriots gained the upper hand, Lord McIntyre told Lestrade to arrest Sarah for blackmailing them. At this point, Sherlock came forward to explain that the blackmailer was Mira Troy all along, whose name was an anagram for Moriarty. She used the opportunity to blackmail the man and profit from it.

Moriarty was arrested. However, in that confusion, McIntyre burned the papers that Sarah stole, removing all proof of the poisoning.

In the final moments, the film decided to delve into the historic Matchgirls' Strike of 1888. Enola and Sarah went back to the factory to convince the girls that the owners were poisoning them to make a profit. The film ended with the girls walking out of the factory, effectively displaying an important part of British history.

In the post-credit scene, Enola Holmes 2 depicted Doctor Watson for the first time. This might be an indication that the film franchise will continue with another installment. However, Netflix is yet to confirm the release of a third Enola Holmes film.

Enola Holmes 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes