Enola Holmes 2: How much did Millie Bobby Brown get paid for the Netflix film?

Enola Holmes 2, set to premiere on November 4, 2022, is one of the most anticipated films of the year, bringing back Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role. Enola, Sherlock Holmes' (played by Henry Cavill) sister, embarks on yet another adventure that will test her limits.

Besides her breathtaking acting, Brown made history by reportedly receiving $10m (£8.4m) to reprise her starring role in Enola Holmes 2. The synopsis for Enola Holmes 2 reads:

"Enola Holmes takes on her first case as a detective, but to unravel the mystery of a missing girl, she'll need some help from friends -- and brother Sherlock."

Before the new Enola Holmes film, Millie Bobby Brown's net worth was $13 million.

Enola Holmes 2: Millie Bobby Brown becomes one of the wealthiest young actors

Millie Bobby Brown's paycheck puts her at the top of the chain with experienced actors like Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. They are drawing a similar salary for Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie.

Brown, on the other hand, is only 18 years old and is already a multi-millionaire. She started early with Stranger Things, reportedly making around $30,000 an episode during the show's first two seasons. Following that, the core cast members negotiated for higher pay in the next two seasons. Following this, Brown and the other core members earned around $250,000 an episode. They will continue to do so in the next season.

Aside from acting, Millie Bobby Brown continues to do various things, which also boosts her net worth. She made her debut in Calvin Klein's By Appointment campaign and has also been signed by other brands. She has been a part of Citigroup's ad campaign, worked with Converse, and joined the Louis Vuitton family.

Despite her busy schedule, Millie also managed to take time out for a feature film in 2019. She worked in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and its sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong. In 2019, she struck gold with Enola Holmes, which went on to become the most-streamed film on any streaming service during that time. Brown received approximately $6.1 million for the film, alongside other bonuses.

She has become the youngest actor to receive the highest upfront salary for an actor under the age of 20. In a recent interview, she revealed that she wanted to be a part of the Enola Holmes series again. She said:

"It was amazing to be able to step back into the boots of Enola and really feel the way she is again; finding her voice. Having the first film constantly just be about character building, now we can actually indulge in a case of hers. It was really exciting... I would love to be a part of another one. I would love to see her do more cases, be put under pressure, be put in crazy situations, make her feel vulnerable again. I absolutely love seeing her back at work.

Enola Holmes 2 will premiere on November 4, 2022, on Netflix.

