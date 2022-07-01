How long have Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz been together? Halloweentown stars get engaged

Kimberly J. Brown recently got engaged to the love of her life, Daniel Kountz. Brown revealed the news through Instagram, where she posted a picture of herself and Kountz. The caption reads,

"Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancée? #isaidyes"

Meanwhile, Kountz posted a video slideshow of pictures from their relationship alongside a message for his future wife. He wrote,

"She said yes!! Gunna love you forever @officialkjb."

Following the announcement, the comments section was flooded with best wishes from their fans.

Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz's relationship timeline: From reel-life appearances to real-life love

Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz met while working together on the famous Disney Channel original movie, Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge. Brown also gained recognition for her performance as Marnie, whereas Kountz played the role of Kal.

Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz first met on the set of Halloweentown II (Image via officialkjb/Instagram)

Although they had known each other for a long time, they were not romantically linked and did not contact each other after the film wrapped up. However, Brown later stated in a TikTok video,

"In real life, we had no romantic feelings for each other at all while we were working together, and then didn't see or talk to each other for at least a good 10 years or so, then reconnected a few years ago to film some comedy sketches for my YouTube channel and unexpectedly fell in love."

The duo reconnected when Brown shared a photo in 2018 where they were kissing. In October last year, the couple revealed a few more details about their relationship to a news outlet and said that they were loosely in contact before meeting up in person.

Koutz stated that it took him by surprise, and since he hadn't seen her in years, he was waiting at the bar, and she came in. He said,

"If it wasn't for the movie we never would have met each other and reconnected later and we wouldn't be sitting here now and she's a pretty awesome lady. It just ended up working out really well."

Brown said that it was exciting to be able to reconnect and reintroduce themselves again. The couple joked that their wedding ceremony would be Halloweentown-themed, stating that they would fly in on brooms, and fans would also love that.

More about Kimberly J. Brown

Kimberly J. Brown was successful as a model since she was 11 and worked as a voice actress, providing her voice for commercials alongside A Bug's Life and the English dubbed version of Vampire Princess Miyu.

She was cast in Halloweentown at the age of 13, and her performance as Marnie was praised by everyone. She reprised her role in two sequels but was replaced by Sara Paxton in the fourth film, a decision she was unsatisfied with.

The 37-year-old then appeared in another Disney Channel original movie, Quints, and joined the cast of General Hospital in May 2021.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far