How long have Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson been dating? Internet erupts in congratulatory messages as actress announces first pregnancy

During her recent performance at the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City on Sunday, November 19, Suki Waterhouse, actor and the current partner of fellow actor, Robert Pattinson, disclosed that she is expecting her first child.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson were initially linked in 2018, following the former's breakup with FKA Twigs and the latter's intermittent relationship with Diego Luna. Us Weekly was informed that the actor and the model had been dating "for months” after the outlet witnessed them together for the first time in July 2018.

They appeared to have maintained a low-key connection ever since, though. However, since then, the pair has shared birthday celebrations, been seen getting close to each other, and even made a few remarks regarding their relationship. Apart from going out on romantic evenings together, Pattinson has occasionally disclosed details about Suki Waterhouse in interviews.

“I decided to wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else going on,” Waterhouse said in the video of the concert which was uploaded to different social media platforms, including X.

As soon as the video was uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter) by @sukimilkteeth and @PopCrave and the news became public, it elated the netizens. They immediately took to the comment section of the post uploaded by @PopCrave to congratulate the happy couple.

Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been dating for the last five years

Waterhouse recently showed her baby bump to the world (Image via Instagram / robertpattinsonofficial / sukiwaterhouse)

When the two were seen together in photos obtained by E! News in July 2018, they initially started the relationship rumors. Shortly after this, an unnamed source told PEOPLE that the two were in fact a pair.

Later in 2019, for the first time, Pattinson discussed his love life and his former relationships with Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs in an interview with The Sunday Times. He also revealed details of his time spent with Suki Waterhouse, however, he didn't reveal much about her.

The two were again seen together in London on September 16, 2020, following the closure of The Batman's production on September 3 due to positive COVID-19 tests.

For the next few years, the pair were seen out and about on several occasions, with the majority of those encounters involving public displays of affection. Then, in 2022, Robert Pattinson seemed to have confirmed their relationship when he brought her up on The Jimmy Kimmel Show while promoting his movie The Batman.

Suki Waterhouse recently announced her pregnancy news

The Batman actor, Robert Pattinson and the Daisy Jones & the Six actor, Suki Waterhouse, are now expecting a child. Waterhouse shocked the audience on Sunday by displaying her growing baby bump while performing live at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.

In the same video from the event, the singer-songwriter can be heard stating that she figured wearing something flashy could divert her audience's attention from something else that's going on. Then she went on to flaunt her tummy while performing.

“I’m not sure if it’s working”. She then joked before starting her musical act as the crowd applauded.

Social media users went to the comment section of the clip uploaded by @PopCrave to praise the parents-to-be on the pregnancy news.

News outlets like BBC and PEOPLE have reached out to both Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse but they haven't commented anything yet.