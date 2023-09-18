How long has Teyana Taylor been married to Iman Shumpert? Singer confirms separation via Instagram

American singer and actress, Teyana Taylor left her fans devastated after she announced her separation from her husband, Imam Shumpert. Posting about the same on Instagram, Teyana Taylor made it clear that the parting of ways is not due to infidelity. She also stated that they have been living separately for a while:

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, “infidelity” ain’t one of the reasons for our departure,” she said.

She concluded by stating how it was important for her to post this, as there were many “narratives” about the whole situation on the internet.

Taylor and Shumpert confirmed their relationship in June 2014 and tied the knot in 2015.

The couple then welcomed their daughter, Junie Tayla Shumpert, who is now seven years old, and Rue Rose Shumpert, who is now three years old.

“I’m so saddened”: Social media users shower support as Teyana Taylor announces separation after 7 years of marriage

As much as dating rumors excite netizens, news of breakups and separations leave them devastated. Something similar happened when Teyana Taylor announced that she and her husband of seven years, Imam Shumpert, had parted ways.

However, as she addressed the infidelity rumors, and claimed that she and Shumpert will always remain a family, her post on Instagram was showered with immense love and support. As Teyana Taylor uploaded the picture of the duo, and announced the tragic news, netizens claimed that they were “saddened,” but at the same time applauded the singer for standing up for her former husband.

Social media users reacted to Taylor's post as the singer announced separation after 7 years of marriage. (Image via Instagram)

At the moment, the couple has not revealed the real reason behind their breakup. At the same time, Teyana Taylor’s former partner, Imam has also not spoken up about the same. However, netizens remain hopeful of the couple uniting once again.