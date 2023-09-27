How many charges is Adam Britton facing? Wildlife expert pleads guilty to animal abuse, bestiality, and murder of dozens of dogs

Renowned British zoologist and crocodile expert Adam Britton has pleaded guilty to several disturbing charges, including animal abuse, bestiality, murder of pet dogs, and possession of child exploitation material. The 51-year-old admitted to the charges at the Northern Territory Supreme Court in Australia on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a horrific crime related to animal abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

According to prosecutors, Britton filmed himself torturing dozens of dogs and shared the videos online using pseudonyms. He referred to the animals as "f*ck toys" and abused them in a shipping container on his property that he referred to as his "torture room."

The zoologist pleaded guilty to 60 criminal charges, including 37 counts of animal cruelty causing serious harm or death, 10 counts of bestiality (or attempted assault), 4 counts of possession or transmission of child abuse material, animal cruelty, breaching duty of care to his own dogs, and using a carriage service in an offensive manner.

Adam Britton was arrested in April 2022

Adam Britton was born in the United Kingdom but moved to Darwin, Australia, 20 years ago. He is regarded as the leading expert on crocodiles and has even worked with BBC and National Geographic.

During the hearing, prosecutors told the court that his disturbing behavior dated back to at least 2014. In addition to abusing his Swiss-Shepherd dogs, Ursa and Bolt, for a decade, he manipulated other dog owners on Gumtree Australia into giving their pets to him.

Britton built a "rapport" with owners in the Darwin area, especially those who were giving their pets away due to travel or work commitments and to get their custody.

In reality, he tortured the the animals while recording the same and then shared the clips using aliases. One such video made its way to the Northern Territory police and the zoologist was arrested in April 2022. In the 18 months leading to his arrest, Adam Britton killed 39 of 42 dogs that were in his care.

If any of the previous owners reached out to the 51-year-old, he would share "fabricated stories and outdated photos" to alleviate their concerns.

When police raided his compound they found a shipping container on his property full of computers, recording equipment, external hard drives, and s*x toys. On Britton's personal laptop, they found 15 files containing child abuse material, including content involving toddlers.

As per NT News, Adam Britton's name was initially not revealed to the public due to the nature of the crime, which threatened his right to a fair trial.

Additionally, the details of the crime were so distressing that Chief Justice Michael Grant excused security staff and junior court officials to leave the room. He stated:

"The facts contain material describing acts that can only be described as grotesque perversity and cruelty, which are both confronting and distressing and which, in my assessment, have the potential to cause nervous shock."

Adam Britton has been in custody since his arrest. His sentence hearing date is set for December 2023.