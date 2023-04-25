How many children did Bob Newhart have? All about his family as wife Ginnie dies aged 82

Comedian Bob Newhart's wife Ginnie Newhart recently passed away at the age of 82. Although the cause has not yet been revealed, Ginnie was suffering from a long illness that led to her death. The duo were parents to four children and were married since 1963.

Bob paid tribute to Ginnie on Twitter and wrote:

"We lost our beloved Ginnie Quinn Newhart – Wife, Mother and Grandmother on April 23rd, 2023 after a long battle with illness. She was our rock and we miss her terribly. – The Newhart Family."

Bob Newhart and Ginnie Newhart were parents to four children

Bob Newhart and Ginnie Newhart first met on a blind date organized by Buddy Hackett. In an interview with People in 2019, Bob revealed that Buddy told him about Ginnie and that he would meet her, date her, get married, and have kids.

The duo tied the knot in 1963 and had four children in the next few years. Robert Newhart is the eldest and was born on November 4, 1963. He has also pursued a career as an actor and appeared in the 1993 film, Heart and Souls.

Bob Newhart and Ginnie Newhart raised four children following their marriage (Image via MikeBarnes4/Twitter)

Bob and Ginnie's second child, Timothy Newhart, was born in 1969. He helped his father as a production assistant on shows like Newhart and a film titled Ferris Bueller's Day Off. In the 90s, he also got the opportunity to work on another TV show titled Get a Life.

Born in 1970, Bob and Ginnie's daughter Jennifer Newhart preferred to stay away from the limelight compared to the rest of the children. She is not active on social media but has been spotted with her father on the red carpet at a few events.

Courtney Newhart is the youngest child of Bob Newhart and Ginnie Newhart and was born in 1977. She appeared in Newhart in 1986 and was a production assistant on George & Leo. However, she soon quit the entertainment industry and is now more involved with her family.

Ginnie Newhart was active in the entertainment industry for a brief period

Ginnie Newhart was initially a director for a few years before working as an actor on The Bob Newhart Show. Her father Bill Quinn was also an actor. Bob Newhart used to speak about her on different occasions, stating that she has supported him throughout her career.

While appearing on CBS Sunday Morning in 2020, Bob said that Ginnie would be in the dressing room and said that she could not hear anything. He added:

"I said, 'Honey, nothing was wrong with the sound system. They didn't laugh!'" Bob also credited "laughter" as the key to the "longevity" of his marriage."

Bob has gained recognition as a comedian and actor over the years. He has featured in films and TV shows like Hot Millions, Elf, Horrible Bosses, Insight, Saturday Night Live, ER, NCIS, The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, and more.

