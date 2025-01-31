How many children did Marianne Faithfull have? All about her kids as 'As Tears Goes By' singer passes away at 78

Marianne Faithfull, also known as the crown princess of Swinging Sixties London passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2025. Her death was confirmed by her spokesperson, who told People Magazine on the same day:

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull. Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed."

While the family has not yet spoken up on Faithfull’s demise, Woman’s World revealed in its report that Marianne was a mother to two kids, Corrina Jagger and Nicholas Dunbar. The singer also recently became a grandmother. While she welcomed Corrina with her longtime partner, Mick Jagger, the former couple remained together from 1966 to 1970.

Prior to Mick, Marianne Faithfull was married to John Dunbar. The duo married in 1965, welcomed their son, Nicholas, and then parted ways in 1966. The singer was also married to Ben Brierly from 1979 to 1986 and then to Giorgio Della Terza from 1988 to 1991.

Marianne’s former partner, Mick Jagger also expressed his sorrow in a statement shared with The Guardian:

“I am so saddened to hear of the death of Marianne Faithfull. She was so much part of my life for so long. She was a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer and a great actress. She will always be remembered.”

Marianne Faithfull was best known for her hit single, As Tears Go By. However, the singer was also recognised for her other work such as Blowin’ in the Wind, Come and Stay With Me, This Little Bird, Summer Nights, Yesterday, Tomorrow’s Calling, Is This What I Get for Loving You, Something Better, The Ballad of Lucy Jordan and many more.

Marianne Faithfull started her career alongside Mick Jagger after being discovered at a Rolling Stones party

In 1964, Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham discovered Faithfull at a London party and kickstarted her career by introducing her to the song As Tears Go By. While the song was a massive hit amongst the masses, Marianne wrote in her 1994 autobiography, Faithfull, that she was “never that crazy” about the song.

She mentioned:

"I was never that crazy about 'As Tears Go By. It was a marketable portrait of me and as such is an extremely ingenious creation, a commercial fantasy that pushes all the right buttons."

As per People Magazine, the singer started her career with Mick Jagger, and soon enough, the romance between the two started. In an interview with Rolling Stone in April 2021, Marianne revealed that her connection with Mick Jagger was instant. She said:

“Although it was wonderful, it was only four years. It was a wonderful time, and he was great, but I don’t think I fit into that life or what he wanted in a woman, that’s all. I couldn’t do it. It almost destroyed me.”

In the next few years, she dropped numerous studio albums, like Come My Way, North Country Maid, Love in a Mist, Dangerous Acquaintances, and Rich Kid Blues. Few of her notable albums include A Secret Life, Vagabond Ways, Kissin Time, Easy Come, Easy Go, Horses and High Heels and many more.

Furthermore, the singer also tried her hands at acting, as she appeared in several TV shows and films, including, Made in U.S.A, Anna, The Girl on a Motorcycle, Lucifer Rising, Ghost Story, When Pigs Fly, Crimetime, Intimacy, Irina Palm, Who Do You Think You Are and even Dune.

As the singer passed away, social media users, fans, and colleagues are remembering her work, however, the family has yet to reveal more details about her death, funeral and memorial services.

