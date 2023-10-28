Louisiana Republican Mike Johnson recently became the newly elected speaker of the House as he secured 220 votes on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. After completing his full day in office, a video of him started circulating on the internet in which he talked about his adopted Black son, and that made people question why there is no picture of him with his adopted son.

In the video that has been doing rounds on the internet, Mike Johnson was asked about his feelings about George Floyd getting killed, to which Mike replied and said,

"I was outraged and it is clear that George Floyd was murdered. It was an act of murder."

Mike also said he has been thinking about the Floyd incident lately as he has four other children, and his oldest son Jack turned 14. Mike continued and said,

"Michael being a black American, and Jack being White, they have different challenges. My son Jack has an easier path but my son Michael had a harder time than Jack is going to have. Simply because of the color of his skin."

Mike further said there is a need for systematic change and a transformative solution. Several social media users reacted to his viral video, and some wondered how many people were in his family.

It is also worth noting that this video doing rounds on the internet is from a 2020 interview with PBS journalist Walter Isaacson. The video was taken after the demise of George Floyd, and at that time, it created a stir online.

Mike Johnson is the biological father of four children, and as per his interviews, he never officially adopted his oldest black son, Michael

Louisiana Republican Mike married Kelly Lary in 1999, and they are parents to four children: Jack, Will, Hannah, and Abigail. They live in Bossier Parish. Moreover, Mike recently said in his interview that he has another son who is black named Michael.

In his earlier interview with the Times, Mike said that he never formally adopted Michael because of the lengthy adoption process. Mike also said,

"In addition to our four children at home, my wife and I have a much older son who happens to be African American. We took custody of Michael and made him part of our family 22 years ago when we were just newlyweds and Michael just 14 and out on the streets and on a dangerous path."

It is worth noting that from the previous interviews of Mike with the New York Times, it isn't clear whether he adopted Michael or not as in some interviews, the Republican rep Mike Johnson said that he took custody of his black son in 1997 but while testifying against reparations for slavery in front of a House committee in 2019, Mike mentioned that he never adopted Michael.

However, what is clear from all of this is that Mike Johnson is the biological father of four children, and he keeps sharing pictures of them online.