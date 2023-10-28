Who was Blaze Thibaudeau last seen with? Wild reactions erupt online as missing Gilbert teen linked to doomsday messengers has been found

Blaze Thibaudeau, 16, from Gilbert, Arizona, was reported missing by his father Ben Thibaudeau on Wednesday, October 25. Blaze has been found safe as per Gilbert Police Department's latest update on X, on Saturday, October 28.

US Customs and Border Protection agents located Blaze Thibaudeau 'safe' at the Alcan Land Port of Entry located along East Alaska's border with the Yukon Territory in Canada.

An investigation began on October 25 by the Gilbert Police Department upon Ben Thibaudeau's insistence.

The teen was last seen with Spring Thibaudeau, his non-custodial mother, and Abigail Thibaudeau aka Abi Snarr, his older sister around 5 p.m., on Monday, October 23, at Boise Airport, Idaho. East Idaho News reported that they were spotted on the airport security footage.

The FBI reported that the three were accompanied by Blaze’s uncle, Brook Hale, and could possibly be flying out to Canada. Ben Thibaudeau, the father of the teen told East Idaho News that Spring, Abigail, and Brook believe Blaze is a ‘Davidic Servant’, the chosen one by God, who would play a significant role in the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

Blaze Thibaudeau's missing report sparks wild reactions online

The Internet reacted to the news of Spring Thibaudeau taking Blaze Thibaudeau away from home based on false prophecies rather hilariously.

Here are some of the reactions from netizens:

Blaze Thibaudeau's mother became obsessed with doomsday topics in 2015

Ben further explained that his wife Spring developed an obsessive interest in the religious topics pertaining to End-of-Days in 2015 when the couple attended the Mormon Church or The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Blaze’s father added that his wife became gradually obsessed with authors and books about doomsday accompanied by the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

He added that Spring also took part in energy healing sessions, leading to him becoming concerned and suggesting to her that they should speak to their ecclesiastical leader. The couple’s bishop advised Spring to stop engaging in those sessions if she wanted to save their marriage.

Spring Thibaudeau reportedly stopped indulging in the energy healings but eventually drew their daughter, Abigail into her obsession. Ben claimed that both the mother and daughter started having dreams and felt the need to start hoarding emergency supplies. He told East Idaho News:

“She started spending a significant amount of money on food prep. She was buying a lot of winter gear, even though we live in Arizona. She was buying tents. She was convinced that the saints would have to gather in the last days up in the mountains, and she was preparing for that.”

Prior to Blaze Thibaudeau’s disappearance, Abigail’s husband, Brayden Snarr received a frenzied call from her and later found her at their home packing bags with newly purchased hunting supplies strewn around.

She reportedly told him that they had to leave immediately and catch a flight to Boise, Idaho. Brayden refused to go and called his father-in-law, Ben to inform him that their “worst nightmares” had become reality.

Ben Thibaudeau said his son is a typical teenager and plays football

Speaking about Blaze Thibaudeau, Ben said that the 16-year-old is not a supporter of his mother, Spring’s religious beliefs. Ben described his son as a regular teenager who wants to hang out with his friends and just be on his phone. Ben continued that Blaze is also on the football team at his school and had worked really hard to be on the team. The father added:

“They still have games left this season. There’s no way that he would he would have gone along with it.”

Ben previously expressed his fear about his son’s safety and well-being. He told the outlet about Spring, Abigail, and Brook’s urgency to take Blaze to an undisclosed location where they believed the teen would receive his calling and would reflect on his role in the Savior’s return. Blaze Thibaudeau's father added:

“I fear for his safety, especially if my son is contentious, rebellious or belligerent. I fear that my brother-in-law would restrain him or do something that would incapacitate him.”

Ben claimed that he had not been able to communicate with any of them since they left Arizona on Monday, October 23. Gilbert Police along with the FBI asked citizens for help to find Blaze Thibaudeau. Ben filed a motion for a temporary emergency order for his son as well.

Now that Blaze Thibaudeau has been found, more details about where he was taken and how he was kept are yet to be revealed.