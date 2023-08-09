"False prophets and cults are real": Rubee Lana Free Him Now cult conspiracy sparks concern online 

Rubee Lana, a 23-year-old TikTok content creator raised concerns about her wellbeing among netizens after sharing some disturbing life updates in a YouTube video posted on August 7. She titled the video MY LAST VIDEO! and spoke about how an apostle messaged her months ago on TikTok and told her that God sent a message for her.

After speaking to the apostle on a Zoom call, Rubee joined their ministry called Free Him Now. She shared how the apostles made her cut ties with her family, get rid of all her earnings made via her social media, and leave her home and move to Florida. Lastly, they told Rubee that God wanted her to abstain from social media for two years.

Netizens were concerned after watching Rubee Lana's video and urged the influencer not to delete her account. One user called the apostle "fake prophets" and wished for Rubee's safety.

Netizens express concern about Rubee's well-being. (Image via YouTube/@rubeelana)

Rubee Lana says she is broke and asks netizens for help

Prior to this concerning clip, Rubee grew popular on both TikTok and YouTube for her dance videos and her videos on faith. She converted to Christianity last year and ever since, netizens claimed to have noticed a significant shift in the essence of her content online. They believed that the entire trajectory of her online persona turned religious and some even feared that the ministry might be involved in human trafficking.

She previously took a break from social media for a few months. However, her August 7 video surprised viewers as she made an online appearance after quite some time.

Her latest video spanned over one hour and 40 minutes and Rubee Lana told her viewers that she was about to confess a few things, claiming that God wanted her to confess. She added that she would be permanently deleting her YouTube channel as well as all her social media accounts seven days after posting the video.

Rubee said that the apostle who messaged her on TikTok told her that God had given her a deadline to delete all her social media accounts, which was initially met with resistance from Rubee. However, the apostle then convinced her to leave her previous ministry to join theirs, Free Him Now.

The apostle, named Adilia runs the ministry along with apostle Berthold, her husband.

Later in the video, Rubee Lana shared that the apostles instructed her to move to Florida from her hometown, Chicago, which ultimately led to an argument with her family. The apostles then asked her to sever ties with all her family members, and Rubee obeyed them.

The influencer then shared a story about another Christian man she met, who communicated in different languages. Rubee said that she went back home after meeting the man, and Berthold contacted her saying that she had sinned against God and the ministry as well.

Out of fear of being kicked out from the Free Him Now ministry, she fasted for three days to get back in.

Adilia and Berthold also told Rubee that God wanted her to abandon her pets and she complied. She then revealed that social media has been her only source of income and that now she had no money left, except 97 cents in her bank account. The influencer even shared a screenshot of the bank statement to confirm her claim.

She then shed light on the reason why she is broke and said that Free Him Now stripped her of all her income. Rubee Lana asked her viewers for financial help, adding a link to PayPal in the description of the YouTube video. However, the link directs individuals to the ministry's PayPal account.

Netizens worry about Rubee Lana's safety

Individuals in the comments section of Rubee's YouTube video tried to convince her not to give in to the ministry's demands. Other religious people told the influencer that God never gives anyone a deadline for anything and that he never confuses anyone.

Some users also noted that they fell prey to similar schemes by false prophets in the past and wished for Rubee Lana to be freed from the clutches of Free Him Now.

Several individuals online have been trying to spread awareness about Rubee Lana's situation and are asking people who might have seen the influencer in the past few days, to reach out to her and help her.