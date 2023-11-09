How many children does Mindy Noce have? All about Tim Scott's girlfriend debuted by the South Carolina Senator after GOP debate

South Carolina senator Tim Scott confirmed to Axios on November 8, 2023, that he had a girlfriend, Mindy Noce, who was present at the debate. Following the debate, held at Miami's Adrienne Arsht Centre, Scott welcomed Noce on the stage with him. The couple posed for pictures, ending months of rumors around the Senator's romantic status.

Following the conclusion of the third Republican debate, Tim Scott invited an initially unidentified woman to the platform. He then introduced her as his girlfriend Mindy Noce, the same was also disclosed in a campaign statement. Scott also said that he and Mindy had been dating for a year.

When people heard the news, they wanted to know more about the Senator's girlfriend. It was revealed that Mindy Noce is an interior designer from Charleston, South Carolina. According to the New York Post, Mindy has three children. However, no additional information about them was available at the time of writing this article.

Mindy Noce works as a manager of design and renovation (Image via Instagram / mindynoce)

Observers of the campaign have been interested in Scott's social life and have always wondered about his marital status. It is worth noting that the Senator has never been married.

Leading Republican funders and those close to them had quietly pressed Tim Scott, 58, for further information regarding his single status for months. Tim's love life has been the subject of months' worth of rumors ever since his campaign began.

Tim Scott revealed during an event hosted by Axios in May 2023 that he did have a girlfriend.

"To suggest that somehow being married or not married is going to be the determining factor of whether you're a good president or not — it sounds like we're living in 1963 and not 2023," Scott said at the time.

A few months later, during a campaign stop in Iowa in September, Tim mentioned his girlfriend once again but didn't mention her name. He said that he had been dating a "lovely Christian girl," he went on to joke:

"Can we just pray together for me?"

The lawmaker from South Carolina further commented,

“As a guy who was raised in a single-parent household mired in poverty, I understand the devastation when a family breaks up. I had to live with the consequences of a father who was not there. I made a commitment to make sure that never happened in my life."

Scott finally revealed to the public that he had been dating Mindy Noce for a year. He also said that Noce had attended his campaign launch earlier in the year, according to USA Today. In response to a question about Mindy during the post-debate spin room, Tim reportedly said that she was "great."

Mindy, who is an interior designer, works for Atlantic Properties as a manager of design and renovation. According to Atlantic Properties' website, Mindy lived in the Lowcountry since she graduated from the College of Charleston where she majored in health science.

Since joining Atlantic Properties more than two years ago, she has been described as a successful design and renovation consultant. It has been stated that Mindy has brought creativity and project management skills to every project.

The mother of three has lived in Daniel Island and Isle of Palms for about 18 years. She has described herself on the website as a creatively-minded, people-loving, mover-and-shaker.