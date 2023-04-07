Who is David Netto? Interior designer goes viral for savage email sent to Candace Owens' husband

American conservative author Candace Owens' husband, George Farmer, received a brutal reply from interior designer David Netto. In an interview with Vanity Fair published on April 5, Owens spoke about a variety of topics ranging from her support for former president Donald Trump to her friendship with rapper Kanye West.

During her chat, she revealed how her husband, Farmer, reached out to Netto once to work on their Nashville home after seeing the work he'd done at a friend's home. She recalled that Farmer filled out a form on David Netto's website.

"My husband wrote the most polite email because he's always polite, he's very English. We didn't know if we could afford a designer or anything."

However, Netto's response was unexpected, as he said:

"Dear George, thank you for your inquiry. I'd rather get beat in the a** with a wooden plank than ever go near either of you. Kind regards, David."

Candace Owens shared that she was taken aback by the reply and would have caused a backlash had it been done to a black person with left political ideology.

"If a white conservative male had written that email to an outspoken Black liberal, he would've lost everything. They would've said it was like Jim Crow."

David Netto's work has been featured in several magazines and books

A native of New York, David Netto is a Los Angeles-based interior designer. His early interests included the history of architecture, furniture, and cars.

Since he dropped out of Harvard Architecture School and started his own studio in New York in 2000, his focus has been on decorating homes in any style. David's work is known for adding warmth and personality to modernism.

His work has been featured in several magazines and books, including House Beautiful, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, House & Garden, Town & Country, and Veranda.

In 2002, David introduced NettoCollection, an innovative line of contemporary children's furniture that elevated the industry's sensibilities by channeling the style and beauty of the 1930s and 1950s pieces.

From 2010 to 2012, he was the Wall Street Journal's contributing design editor. He wrote about the history of architecture and design. Post 2012, he worked for T, the style magazine of the New York Times.

Currently, he works with Town & Country's Case Studies feature. David recently wrote a book about the work of Francois Catroux which was released by Rizzoli, and he is currently writing the text for the next book by Stephen Sills.

David Netto Design LLC is presently based in Los Angeles and has projects on both the east and west coasts.

After Candace Owens' revelation about David Netto's reply got published, the interior designer issued to a statement to Vanity Fair stating that his response was only addressed to George Farmer, who is also a white man.

"It's not a race thing, it's a terrorism/amorality thing. After January 6, the joke's over. People like this should expect to be recognized as complicit with something very dangerous—and I don't mean Kanye—and expect to be told off in polite society. Without Parler the Proud Boys couldn't talk to each other, so that's enough for me."

He added that the couple will find someone else to work on their house and "it will be beautiful."

Candace Owens' husband, Farmer, is the head of Parlement Technologies, the company that owns Parler - a social media platform that was used by right-wing supporters to plan the January 6 Capitol riots.

David Netto was hailed online for his response to Farmer

After Candace Owens' anecdote on David Netto's response went viral, Twitter was elated. Several users hailed the interior designer and stated that they became his fans after his savage response. In a tweet shared by @yashar, users commented:

Barbie Hines @barbiehines @yashar @emilyjanefox I don’t even know who he is, but I’m head over heels in love David Netto. @yashar @emilyjanefox I don’t even know who he is, but I’m head over heels in love David Netto.

As of writing, Candace Owens has not responded to Netto's statement issued to Vanity Fair.

