Has Tim Scott ever been married? Senator introduces girlfriend at 3rd Republican debate

South Carolina senator Tim Scott has been in the headlines recently, but not for the GOP primary debate in Miami. He made the news for more romantic reasons as the senator debuted his girlfriend after concluding the GOP debate on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Tim Scott asked a woman to join him on the stage where they posed for the camera.

People were initially confused about the woman but Scott revealed that she was his girlfriend, Mindy Noce. He also said that the two had been dating for over a year. Mindy Noce is an interior-designer from the Charleston area and is a mother of three.

It is worth noting that Tim Scott has never been married. Until he mentioned his girlfriend for the first time in May 2023 during an interview, it was believed that Scott was single.

Tim Scott gave numerous hints about his girlfriend in his previous interviews

Over the last few months, the 58-year-old South Carolina Senator Tim Scott managed to captivate the public with hints of the existence of his girlfriend. It didn't just catch the public's attention but also piqued the curiosity of political pundits, sparking conversations everywhere.

During a campaign event in Iowa in September, Scott offered a brief glimpse into his personal life. He shared with the crowd that he was dating "a lovely Christian girl." However, he remained tight-lipped about when, or even if, she would join him on the campaign trail.

In response to inquiries about his relationship, Scott maintained a protective stance. He said that he was very protective of his family and loved ones.

"I signed up for this. If we make it, she will be signing up for it as well, but at least then she'll know what she's getting into," he added.

He also emphasized that he wanted to keep his personal life private.

Tim Scott has been serving as the Senator of South Carolina since 2013

Tim Scott, whose full name is Timothy Eugene Scott is an American businessman and politician. He was born on September 19, 1965, and he has been serving as the junior United States senator from South Carolina since 2013.

Before this, he held various positions in the South Carolina House of Representatives, and the U.S. House of Representatives. He also served as a city councilor in Charleston, South Carolina.

He started his political journey after working in the financial services sector. Scott also served on the Charleston County Council from 1995 to 2009 and then in the South Carolina General Assembly from 2009 to 2011.

From 2011 to 2013, he represented South Carolina's 1st congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. Currently, he is aiming to secure the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.